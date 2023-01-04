First Baby 2023 Providence HR Memorial

In Hood River, Emily Brasuell and Tyler Nielsen of Glenwood, Wash., are the proud parents of the first baby born in Hood River in 2023 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Above right, mom Emily is pictured with her son, Austin, 6. The New Year’s baby, Wade Allan Nielsen, was born at 12:16 a.m. New Year’s Day and weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. Emily said big brother Austin came home early from a vacation with his grandparents when he heard the news of his new baby brother.
First Baby 2023 Mid-Columbia Medical Center

Mid-Columbia Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 on Jan. 1 at 4:07 a.m. Pictured above left, Hazel Makenna Cevallos weighed 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces and was 19-¾ inches long. She is the second child of parents Maryah and Miguel Cevallos, who moved to The Dalles in August to be near Miguel’s parents. Big Brother Houston, 3, not pictured, was very excited to be in the room during his little sister’s birth and is very protective of her. The couple were in Seattle for the fireworks and rushed back home to deliver with Maryah’s doctor at MCMC in The Dalles. 