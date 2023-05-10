Sally Anderson

Hood River County School District’s K-5 STEM educator Sally Anderson received an unexpected donation recently from the Mills-Davis Foundation to continue her elementary school program.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Mills-Davis Foundation has gifted the Hood River County School District $15,000 to continue its work in K-5 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming.

The program, taught at all district elementary schools by teacher Sally Anderson, is based in the STEM Fab Bus, originally funded by a $50,000 Mills-Davis Foundation grant, said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn at the April 26 school board meeting held at May Street Elementary.