HOOD RIVER — The Mills-Davis Foundation has gifted the Hood River County School District $15,000 to continue its work in K-5 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming.
The program, taught at all district elementary schools by teacher Sally Anderson, is based in the STEM Fab Bus, originally funded by a $50,000 Mills-Davis Foundation grant, said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn at the April 26 school board meeting held at May Street Elementary.
“This donation is an acknowledgment of the great work Sally is doing to bring STEM education to our students,” he said. “The foundation also encouraged Bill (Newton, director of curriculum and instruction) and Sally to apply for future round grant funding for the STEM Bus.”
At the April 12 board meeting, Anderson had shared plans for an upcoming trip to Cascade Locks Elementary, with representatives from the Mills-Davis Foundation also participating.
The donation came as a surprise, Polkinghorn said.
The original STEM Fab Bus was the creation of retired Hood River Valley High School teacher Jeff Blackman and a crew of robotics students, who retrofitted an old school bus into a movable classroom. It was a meeting place for robotics teams, who also made periodic trips to elementary schools to highlight new technologies.
Now, Anderson uses the 1989 bus as an office and to house her teaching supplies, though sometimes small groups of students do come inside. It is also used at family STEM nights and the annual STEM fair.
Anderson was awarded the Gorge Technology Alliance STEM Education Leader of the Year for 2022.
