Update 1:35 p.m.: Lower valley schools remain in Secure Status
Multiple law enforcement agencies are still actively responding to an emergent situation near Safeway in Hood River involving an active shooter. Lower valley schools remain in secure status. No staff, students, parents/guardians, or visitors are allowed in or out of May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Westside Elementary School, and Hood River Valley High School.
Secure Status is standard procedure to ensure student and staff safety. As more information is available, Hood River County School District will continue to provide updates.
Lower valley school campuses in Secure Status
Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School, and Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center were placed into Secure Status at approximately 12:30 p.m. today while the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office actively looks for a person in the area.
Secure Status means that all students and staff are inside the building and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the building. Students and staff are safe inside and conduct business as usual.
This situation is ongoing. At this time, please plan for the regular release time. Please do not come to a school campus until the Secure Status has been lifted.
HRCSD will continue to provide updates as we know more information.
Update from Hood River Police Department approximately 12:45 p.m.:
