Update, 3:17 p.m.: Hood River Police Department reports that the individual is contained in his house. Only residents in this area need to stay in place, east of Rand Road up to the 2400 block of Sherman, from Rand and Cascade Avenue between Rand and the Cascade Commons area.
Update, 2:25 p.m.: Hood River County Sheriff's Office said there are no injuries reported injuries at this time.
Update 2 p.m.: Secure Status was lifted for lower valley schools
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office lifted the Secure Status at 2pm for lower valley schools after law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect. Students will be released from school at the regular dismal time.
We are dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with families through open communication. As always, the safety of students is the top priority. We have many procedures and policies in place to maintain a safe learning environment for all students. Thank you to our partners in local law enforcement for their commitment to school and community safety.
Update: 1:37 p.m.: Horizon Christian School is also secured.
Update 1:35 p.m.: Lower valley schools remain in Secure Status
Multiple law enforcement agencies are still actively responding to an emergent situation near Safeway in Hood River involving an active shooter. Lower valley schools remain in secure status. No staff, students, parents/guardians, or visitors are allowed in or out of May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Westside Elementary School, and Hood River Valley High School.
Secure Status is standard procedure to ensure student and staff safety. As more information is available, Hood River County School District will continue to provide updates.
Update 12:56 p.m.: From Hood River County School District
Lower valley school campuses in Secure Status
Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School, and Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center were placed into Secure Status at approximately 12:30 p.m. today while the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office actively looks for a person in the area.
Secure Status means that all students and staff are inside the building and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the building. Students and staff are safe inside and conduct business as usual.
This situation is ongoing. At this time, please plan for the regular release time. Please do not come to a school campus until the Secure Status has been lifted.
HRCSD will continue to provide updates as we know more information.
Update from Hood River Police Department approximately 12:45 p.m.:
THERE IS AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION GOING ON RIGHT NOW NEAR THE AREA OF CLEARWATER LANE AND DAIRY QUEEN. WE ARE EVACUATING RESIDENTS FROM THE AREA. PLEASE STAY AWAY AT THIS TIME. UPDATES WILL FOLLOW.
Update 12:27 p.m.: People are only allowed to get through the area by Subway (20th Street).
Update 12:22 p.m.: Shots fired inside a home in that area.
Developing: Shots reported fired near Dairy Queen, Cascade Avenue, Hood River. Police are responding to the scene. Please stay away. We will update as information becomes available. This is an active shooter situation.
Commented