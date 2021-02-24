Last week, The History Museum of Hood River County launched its latest outreach effort: GorgeLearns.com.
The project is a website designed to connect people with educational resources from the Columbia Gorge region. Topics include history, music, art, and technology presented in short videos and lectures collected from local cultural institutions.
Samples include:
Lorena’s story, and the Oregon Workers Relief Fund that sustained her and her family after her loss of agricultural work, and the work of The Next Door Inc. to provide funding to needy families, courtesy of donors.
Celilo Stories: Tribal members tell first-hand stories of the Columbia River and Celilo Falls before it was inundated by creation of The Dalles Dam.
Mt. Adams Insititue Vlog, videos of Gorge-wide wildlife and natural area conservation work, set to music.
The project came about as the “Capacity Building Initiative” of the museum’s AmeriCorps volunteer, Ryan Zoellner. It was designed especially with older adults in mind — many of whom have been disconnected from cultural resources due to the pandemic. The website is built to be as accessible as possible, with explainers, easily navigable text boxes, and options for visual and auditory impairment accommodations.
While Zoellner handled the logistical details, much of the technical work was made possible through collaboration with web-designer Andy Wade, and staff at the museum. Despite temporary closures due to COVID, the museum hopes to continue to be a force for learning and engagement through efforts like this, according to Director Anna Goodman.
Visit the site, GorgeLearns.com, or contact Zoellner at outreach.hrchm@gmail.com.
Commented