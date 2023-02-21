HOOD RIVER & BEND — Dedicated to the advancement of LGBTQIA+ awareness, celebration, and inclusivity, Bend’s Campfire Hotel and sister property The Hood River Hotel & Hostel have recently become “Proud Certified” and will receive a Travel Proud badge on the respective properties Booking.com listings.

“Proud Certified”

The Booking.com Travel Proud program focuses on three priorities: Helping LGBTQIA+ people travel with confidence, helping properties be extra welcoming, and using the right language in every interaction. To receive Travel Proud designation, representatives of Campfire Hotel and Hood River Hotel & Hostel had to complete Booking.com’s Proud Hospitality training program, commit to putting what they learned into practice, identify ways to help their teams deliver an inclusive experience, and make the Travel Proud Customer Toolkit available to all customer-facing team members.