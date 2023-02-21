Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER & BEND — Dedicated to the advancement of LGBTQIA+ awareness, celebration, and inclusivity, Bend’s Campfire Hotel and sister property The Hood River Hotel & Hostel have recently become “Proud Certified” and will receive a Travel Proud badge on the respective properties Booking.com listings.
The Booking.com Travel Proud program focuses on three priorities: Helping LGBTQIA+ people travel with confidence, helping properties be extra welcoming, and using the right language in every interaction. To receive Travel Proud designation, representatives of Campfire Hotel and Hood River Hotel & Hostel had to complete Booking.com’s Proud Hospitality training program, commit to putting what they learned into practice, identify ways to help their teams deliver an inclusive experience, and make the Travel Proud Customer Toolkit available to all customer-facing team members.
“Campfire Hotel and the Hood River Hotel and Hostel are committed to being leaders, advocates, and allies in our respective communities by offering an inclusive hospitality experience for our LGBTQIA+ guests, and being Proud Certified is one of many important elements of that effort,” said Heather Anderson, sales and marketing director for Campfire Hotel and Hood River Hotel. “We want the Campfire Hotel and Hood River Hotel & Hostel names to be synonymous with providing a safe, welcoming, inclusive, and positive experience where everyone is free to be themselves — no matter who they are or who they love.”
“As LGBTQIA+ owned and staffed properties, we strive to offer a safe and celebratory space for our guests and our staff,” said Tod Breslau, managing partner for Campfire Hotel and Hood River Hotel & Hostel. “We hope our lineup of inclusive events is an attribute to the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.”
