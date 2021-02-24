After six weeks of operation, Hood River Hospitality Center, a new daytime service for the unhoused, is a place for food, warmth and socialization, as well as a larger networking purpose.
Beyond hot soup, coffee, and a warm place to spend a few hours, the first-year center is also providing guests with connections to health and social service resources. Normally open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, it is centrally-located downtown at Riverside Community Church United Church of Christ (RCC) at Fourth and State streets. The center has a spacious outdoor covered area along with an indoor space and restroom access.
Last week, with the arrival of snow and colder weather, the center opened at 8 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. With the help of volunteers, the center was able to respond quickly to the need, according to Emma Tarbath, who sees to daily operations. She works with Kerri Quinlan, center coordinator.
“I’m usually out and about as well as here, and can stay warm, but with this snow it takes its toll,” said guest Jason Duniphin, who on Thursday looked through a recent large donation of clothing and winter gear.
“Sometimes you go in to places and it’s kind of a hit and miss and some things are better than others and it’s kind refreshing since I’m from here,” said Duniphin, who attended Wy’east Middle School and Hood River Valley High School. “My dad was born here and grandparents were from here and to see (the center) here and some of the networks and availability amidst the conditions and things we’re in right now, COVID and everything.” Duniphin said he suffers from PTSD and is on disability, but is trying to transition off disability and seek self-employment, “To see come back home and see what other areas lack, it’s quite refreshing. There’s kind of an escalating homeless matter here in Hood River.”
Since opening Jan. 6, the center has had 107 visits, an average of 4-5 per day, although it has consistently averaged about 6-7 per day since late January.
In addition to being a daytime place of warmth, support facilitated by Tarbath has included COVID-19 vaccine referral, access to EBT cards for food purchases, Direct Express Card, referral to the Warming Shelter and One Community Health, as well as help with job applications and Section 8 housing paperwork.
“A lot of our people are regulars and we get a few people who are passing through,” Tarbath said. “It started out a lot slower than we were expecting but that ended up being a positive in a way, to help with housing, and medical referrals and EBT cards.
“So it’s been a lot more personalized, and it’s been definitely a learning process,” she said. “We’ve seen a gradual increase in the number of people coming, and the folks at the hospital and police know about us at this time and the (CAT) bus is bringing people here.”
Tarbath noted the large donation of clothing, another of feminine hygiene products, and a cash gift designated for size-specific clothing purchases for the guests.
Social distancing, mask-wearing and other coronavirus prevention measures are strictly enforced and no known COVID exposures have occurred at the center.
The center is located in the same space that from 2017-20 had housed the Hood River Warming Shelter, and while the Hospitality Center partners with Hood River Shelter Services, the Hospitality Center is a project of RCC, and is supported by grant funds. The Hospitality Center partners with multiple community entities, including Hood River Shelter Services and The Next Door.
Funding comes from Providence Health and Services Oregon, City of Hood River, and an anonymous donor. The center seeks to connect guests to services including the Warming Shelter, which this season moved to Hood River Valley Christian Church, and will be open through mid-March.
“We got connected with different people and reached out and it’s turned out to be something like a daytime outreach place, with a lot of offices closed right now and with the shelter at night, this is where people can come and hopefully get some help,” Tarbath said.
“Emma has worked closely with Alisa Fowler from Mid-Columbia Community Action Council and Sarah Kellems from Hood River Shelter Services, who have been extremely supportive in advising the project,” said Quinlan, who was hired to oversee the center.
“Though it is not surprising that these needs exist, it calls attention to the fact that this short-term Hospitality Center solution during COVID, may be identifying greater casework needs to support the unhoused population,” Quinlan said.
“Emma has done a fantastic job of navigating the day to day needs of this new program.” Tarbath is supported by volunteers Kathy Watson, Molly Harman, Mary Ellen Holmes, Liz Nichols, Christina Cork, Jennifer Talley, Sarah Bellinson, Kane Ricardo, Beth Hart, Eric Ervin, Kathy Ann Harris, Kalani Karington, Camilia Richardson, Yvonne Arbogast in various ways, and Quinlan said “the staff at Riverside Church has been incredibly helpful. The center would not function without the support of Vicky Stifter, Lorre Chester-Rea and Joe Smith.”
