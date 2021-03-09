Colorful arrows and bright blue dots — hundreds of them — welcomed students back this week to Parkdale Elementary School, a place most students have not seen for a year.
At all Hood River County School District buildings, staff have been making ready for the return to school March 8, either by getting materials and furniture in the right place or orienting kids via the online distance learning system that became the norm.
Starting March 8, all K-3 students will be phased back on campus by March 19, with phased full return by April for older grades, after Spring Break.
Parkdale’s main entrance now is the entry that had been the building’s front doors back in its Parkdale High School days.
Custodian Terry Draper painted hundreds of blue dots, and dozens of colorful arrows, on the floors inside and around the school perimeter, to help keep students separated and going in the right directions during arrivals and departures, entries and exits, and hallway passage and recess times.
The video interfaces that have become the necessary standard will be mostly phased out within weeks and distance learning is now being put back in the box to make way for face-to-face learning denied children since March 2020.
Schools have been closed to students since then, except for last month’s return of a handful of students at each building under the district’s Limited In-Person Instruction mode.
“It’s a logistical challenge,” Parkdale Principal Gus Hedberg said of the work of getting ready for return to school this week. “It’s as a staff having to re-learn every procedure we’ve ever done, whether it’s recess, or bathroom, it’s all new. So much communication, yet we’re all at a distance. We’ve recently been all together, but so much of it was done in GoogleMeet.”
Kindergarten teacher Sara Grace Durrance last week gave her students video tours of school, including the restrooms, all part of the critical preparations for getting kids to know the school environment they have not seen in a year or, in the case of Durrance’s kindergartners, never seen.
She wore a Dr. Seuss-inspired hat as a way to leaven the anxiety over the wearing of masks — a requirement for everyone in all buildings.
“This has become difficult for them so we are just trying to come up with different ideas, giving them something fun at the same time,” said Durrance.
Such efforts are “a big part of this week, as far as protocols and what the school is going to look like,” Hedberg said March 5.
Then there is the instructional part.
“The teacher has to relearn how to teach,” Hedberg said, quoting a 35-year veteran at another school who said, “I feel like a rookie teacher.”
“And that’s how everyone is feeling,” Hedberg said. “They know, ‘Everything I have done might apply, but not necessarily,’ so from a teacher standpoint it’s how to present curriculum, how to present information to a whole group rather than how (in the past) we do a lot of small-group rotation that’s much more individualized, and how do you continue to do that, so those are the two main challenges.
“We just need to figure out how to teach that way differently. Our kids are at such different levels. This (instruction in the pandemic) has varied for people. Some kids have done well, but for others it’s been a huge setback,” Hedberg said.
The Limited In-Person Instruction phase that started last month as been a boon to the schools, he said.
“In our case, about 20 percent of the kids have been here,” in recent weeks, Hedberg said. “They’ve seen how things work, and they’re going to leaders for us.
“As a principal, we are so grateful to have a week with kindergartners and first graders, get them ready, get us ready, and we have a week and then we add more students, and another week,” Hedberg said. “I see it as a pretty fast timeline, and a reasonable one to make sure everything is well-organized and everyone is safe and in a calm, welcoming experience.”
For the spaces themselves, in the interest of health safety and adhering to regulations, it’s a combination of mathematics and organization.
The main entry rebuilt with construction bond funds in 2020 has been idled in order to provide a healthier flow of traffic coming in and out. The original entrance to the east is now the main entry point, though students getting off buses will be routed through any of the several doors on the west and north sides of the campus.
For the classrooms, Hedberg described a reversion to the rows-of-desks approach that schools had evolved away from in recent years, as students adjusted to working in desk clusters, or kneeling at a desk, seated on an inflatable ball, and other variations. Those have been abandoned for the COVID-19 era system: One-student-one-desk, six-feet apart.
At Parkdale, it meant shifting chairs to where they are needed and arranging desks and cubicles in strategic ways. A shipment of 50 new desks will arrive over Spring Break. Each room is clearly labeled for how many people can be inside.
Support staff are keeping families are informed, teachers have their supplies, school routines are scheduled, and surfaces continually cleaned. That and tables and chairs are in the right socially-distanced places along with cubicle barriers, for ensuring the state-mandated 35-square-feet per person minimum.
