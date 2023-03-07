Hood River County School District is seeking input on proposed math instructional materials for grades kindergarten through 12th. The school district is providing an opportunity for individuals to review the materials and share their thoughts with the math curriculum selection committee.
The selection committee is working to find instructional materials that align to equitable math teaching practices which include:
Meaningful math discourse
Connecting math representations
Providing rigorous yet accessible content for all students
Building fluency from conceptual understanding
The committee will make its recommendation after closely reviewing the materials, meeting with publishers, and gathering student and community feedback.
The committee aims to provide every student with access to a quality curriculum that supports collaborative opportunities to implement culturally responsive instructional practices and evidenced-based best practices in the field.
Materials can be viewed online between now and March 10.
