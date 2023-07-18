Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District

Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District is providing wildfire reduction strategies such as mulching.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Board of Commissioners had a busy month of June finalizing budgets and selecting committee members for various organizations. For 2023-2024, the board approved the county budget, the 911 Communication Service District budget, both Windmaster Sewer District and Urban Renewal District budgets, and the Supplemental budget. The only public comment made was that the county’s website needs an update for user-friendliness and accessibility.

Much of the June meeting was spent discussing the U.S. Forest Service Ranger District and Hood River Forest Collaborative Update, which largely focused on wildfire likelihood in the area. Started in 2011, the collaborative is set on “restoring ecological resilience of Mount Hood national Forest while sustaining and enhancing socioeconomic benefits of area communities.” After recent research, Hood River has been named among the highest risk firesheds in both Oregon and the Western United States.