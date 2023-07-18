HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Board of Commissioners had a busy month of June finalizing budgets and selecting committee members for various organizations. For 2023-2024, the board approved the county budget, the 911 Communication Service District budget, both Windmaster Sewer District and Urban Renewal District budgets, and the Supplemental budget. The only public comment made was that the county’s website needs an update for user-friendliness and accessibility.
Much of the June meeting was spent discussing the U.S. Forest Service Ranger District and Hood River Forest Collaborative Update, which largely focused on wildfire likelihood in the area. Started in 2011, the collaborative is set on “restoring ecological resilience of Mount Hood national Forest while sustaining and enhancing socioeconomic benefits of area communities.” After recent research, Hood River has been named among the highest risk firesheds in both Oregon and the Western United States.
With data dating back to the 1700s, the county has witnessed its 10 worst fires within the last 20 years and the five largest fires in the last 10 years alone. Andrew Spaeth, facilitator for the Hood River Forest Collaborative, said that “our area was designated as one of the 21 natural priority landscapes in the Western U.S.” This designation means Hood River County will receive 10 years of dedicated funding to aid the Forest Service in planning and implementing local projects to increase fire resiliency. After 30 years of decreased capacity at the Forest Service, the county is excited by this funding.
Considering the Underwood fire in recent weeks, he said the county must act to address climate adaptations, community preparedness, landscape resilience, and wildfire risk reduction. On July 25, in conjunction with Hood River County Emergency Management and other organizations, there will be a Community Wildfire Preparedness Night in the upper valley. Other future projects include the Oregon 20-Year Forest Resilience Plan Implementation, Forest Roads Inventory Pilot Program, and updating the county’s Wildfire Protection Plan, which would allow the county to qualify for federal funds that apply to areas with a protection plan that is less than 10 years old.
Updates from the board were most notably Vice Chair of the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority Stu Watson has announced his retirement so the replacement process for that position will commence soon. The search for a new county administrator is also underway, with finalists chosen in early July and interviews to follow. Planning continues for the Westside Urban Renewal Project, guard rail improvements are happening particularly along the Historic Highway, and work is being done to tend to pest infestations on abandoned orchards.
Illegal dumping on Canyon Drive was addressed at the meeting, though no final decisions were made on how to proceed. Public Works has several solutions, including closing the road during certain times of the year or closing the road to through traffic, as the department does not have the resources to clean the dumpsites, nor to regularly enforce the no dumping policy.
Megan Ramey, Hood River School District Safe Routes to School manager, presented two grant opportunities to the board of commissioners aiming for a greenway vision. This would be a system of paths for walking or rolling to popular places in town such as stores and schools from more rural or undeveloped areas. The board recommended preparing these grants for next year and allot resources for them in the annual budget, as the county currently lacks the staff and resources to match these grants as required, and the evolved nature of the projects that the grants would fund would be equally challenging for the county. The county will continue to look at ways to improve eBike options and walkability in Hood River.
The Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District also gave their annual report to commissioners. Heather Hendrixson, district manager, detailed their events and educational outreach, citing projects such as pesticide workshops and Spanish/English education classes for locals involved in agriculture. The Hood River Watershed Group, led by Executive Director Cindy Thieman, celebrated its first anniversary as a nonprofit organization and presented their annual report alongside the Soil and Water Conservation District, whom they share an office with.
In other business, Jesse Hohlt was unanimously appointed as the new Motorcycle Representative for the County Forest Recreation Trails Committee.
