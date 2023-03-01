HOOD RIVER — This month’s Board of Commissioners meeting in Hood River was packed with discussions of renewable energy management and other pressing community issues.
The Energy Council Committee discussed solidifying a Hood River County Energy Plan with goals slated for 2050 to help the community work towards energy resilience and infrastructure improvements. They reported that more than 100 Hood River residents signed up for a solarization evaluation, a program supported by the Energy Council. Along with energy planning, the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) initiative was introduced to the county, modeled after other local counties such as Deschutes and Multnomah. This CPACE offer is a program which allows favorable financing for long term investments with very low interests rates for borrower-lender duos that adopt practices or projects for renewable energy and conservation. Participants can even find up to five units to invest together on one project. The motion to begin this program in the county passed, and it will be used as an economic development tool as well as a way to reach energy mandates.
The Cascade Renewable Transmission Project was also presented in some detail, highlighting the route of a new 1100 megawatt HDVC cable that will transfer cost-efficient renewable energy from east to west of the Cascades facilitated by PowerBridge, LLC. This project is in response to 2030 state mandates for renewable energy in both Oregon and Washington. The transmission line is slated to run from The Dalles, underground and underwater, to the greater Portland area.
A large part of the meeting involved an update to the county’s flood map by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Hood River’s current plan is from 1984, so changes in technology, land and water flows, and other data constituted an update to our FEMA Flood Map. Comments and community education on this new map will begin soon, and the appeal process is set to begin in the spring.
They detailed the following creeks: Henderson, Dry, Rudolph, and Odell, with approximate stream updates on 217 miles of water, updates on 26.1 miles of the Columbia River, and updates on three lakes. The board of commissioners will need to update ordinances that reference the current flood map, and resources such as engineers, insurance professionals, and state and land management agencies will be made available to the public leading up to the appeal period. An online interactive map with contacts, videos, and other resources will also be available, as the estimated property impacts include adding 24 properties in Cascade Locks, 22 in Hood River, and 34 on unincorporated land, while properties removed include 11 in Cascade Locks, 11 in Hood River, and 91 unincorporated.
NFIP also commented that the Multi-jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan from 2018 expires this November, and this plan will need to be adjusted soon. There are federal grants available to aid in the exposure, resilience, and post-hazard problems that Hood River County may encounter in case of emergencies.
Opioid Settlement Funds Work Plans were discussed to address the rising number of fentanyl overdoses in the community over the last three years, including efforts aimed at harm reduction such as placing weatherproof boxes equipped with narcan at user hotspots around the community.
The Family Man Staging Area for mountain bikers in Post Canyon is making progress, thanks to more than 180 volunteers who helped clear land for new trails. The mastication and mulching steps are next which will help with forest health, and plans to build several new beginner trails for kids and new bikers are in the design stages. The difficulty level of many trails and jumps in the canyon are not approachable for youngsters trying to learn how to mountain bike, so a wider range of trails and flat sections to work on skills will create a more inviting trail space for families and mountain biking schools.
Other BOC topics included discussion of the 2021 audit, which is in the final review process, an ODOT request for more funding for CAT buses, and a possible passenger train rail between Portland and Salt Lake City, which is currently a decision on the federal level.
Ryland Moore, resident of Hood River since 2011, was unanimously chosen for the volunteer at-large position on the county planning commission.
Project Turnkey has been approved and the groundbreaking date for the project remodel is set for March, with a public meeting with the port commission scheduled on March 7. Project Turnkey involves a large 50-plus room motel in The Dalles that will be transformed into transitional housing, including units that are family appropriate; staff are still working to find employees for 24/7 care at the facility, as well as outreach structure to help individuals and families work towards long term housing, stability and employment. (See related story, columbiagorgenews.com.)
The Hood River Adult Center Renovation project is moving forward with more than $1,140,000 of funding approved for renovating the kitchen.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Project List, which prioritizes large projects in the county for funding and support, was approved with a slight adjustment by the board. Although the Hood River Port projects are acknowledged to be important, commissioners adjusted the list so that the Cascade Locks Port project sits at No. 3 on the CEDS list, and the Port of Hood River project sits instead at No. 5. The top project on the list is the construction of the new bridge between Oregon and Washington, while number two on the list is focused on efforts for affordable housing in the county.
