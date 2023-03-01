HOOD RIVER — This month’s Board of Commissioners meeting in Hood River was packed with discussions of renewable energy management and other pressing community issues.

The Energy Council Committee discussed solidifying a Hood River County Energy Plan with goals slated for 2050 to help the community work towards energy resilience and infrastructure improvements. They reported that more than 100 Hood River residents signed up for a solarization evaluation, a program supported by the Energy Council. Along with energy planning, the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) initiative was introduced to the county, modeled after other local counties such as Deschutes and Multnomah. This CPACE offer is a program which allows favorable financing for long term investments with very low interests rates for borrower-lender duos that adopt practices or projects for renewable energy and conservation. Participants can even find up to five units to invest together on one project. The motion to begin this program in the county passed, and it will be used as an economic development tool as well as a way to reach energy mandates.