Hood River — The Hood River City Council April 12 approved middle-income housing rules and a west side addition to the transportation plan — separate measures that end months of meetings and public testimony. The zoning amendments and the traffic plans are not unrelated. Both reflect Hood River’s growing popularity as a place to visit and to live, and the council’s expressed aim to keep the small town livable for its residents.
In the four-hour virtual meeting – actually four consecutive meetings — the council also approved utility increases that target commercial and industrial users and approved conceptual plans for a mixed-income housing project on seven wooded acres in town along Rand Road.
The housing rule amendments, due for final approval April 26, have not been without detractors during its months of discussion. The process needs more consideration, according to Councilor Erick Haynie and retired attorney Susan Crowley. Haynie has been the lone “nay” vote on the council’s changes to the middle-income building code drafts. In March, he had asked that regular reports on how the new codes were working should be a part of the code amendment. The council agreed instead that reports could be made without an addition to the amendment.
“The process has been very disappointing to watch,” said Crowley April 12, indicating she had originally liked the concept of friendly streetscapes filled with cottages on lots that allowed for gardens, trees and flowers. She bemoaned changes to the concept that had “closely-packed” buildings, reduced front porches, and she urged longer consideration: “The essence of a small town is lost,” she said.
Councilors are amending building and zoning rules in hopes of developing projects that benefit middle income residents in a town where the average price for homes now exceeds $500,000. The final reading of the middle-income housing amendment is set for April 26. Once approved, the codes will go into effect after 30 days. Changes allow for more dense construction in some residential areas, including smaller houses on small lots and duplexes. To see the entire middle-income housing additions, visit www.cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/ordinances.
Not coincidentally, the council is now seeking developers for the 7-acre plot the city purchased last year that would provide apartments and mixed-value houses for residents. April 12 the council began the search process by looking at flexible plans for the property that could include up to 100 apartments, and 25 or more homes of various sizes. Staff at the city and County of Hood River are talking about coordinating development of an additional two-acre county plot west of the 7-acre plot, which could expand development options. The council discussed a range of financing sources, especially for the affordable apartments, to entice developers to build according to city housing goals. Among apartment financing resources for developers are city, state and federal grants and loans, and waiving system development charges and property taxes.
The council directed staff to send out a request for qualifications, which begins the competitive search for a qualified developer. After choosing a firm, the council would review plans for the development with public input. If development proceeds as planned, construction could begin in 2022, but City Manager Rachael Fuller warned that there are still “many unknowns.”
Westside plans linked to trails, bike paths
The council April 12 approved more than $34 million in improvements to the city’s roads and trails on the west side, an addition to the 20-year transportation plan. Councilors said improvements to trails, sidewalks and bike paths are among priorities, but MariRuth Petzing, an immigration attorney and Hood River resident, said the transportation plan spends most of the proposed west side budget improving access for motor vehicles, Petzing testified. “Invest in a healthy and sustainable future now,” she said.
The planning commission forwarded its recommendations to the council based on more than 20 public hearings and a public survey to which more than 100 people responded.
More than $7 million of the total is proposed for pedestrian and bike projects including sidewalks on Rand Road, May Street, 22nd and 18th streets, and Belmont Avenue; trails and crossing improvements at May and State streets, Rocky Road and, Westside, Post Canyon and Henderson Creek trails; bike travel improvements to May to Montello Avenue, Eugene Street, 12th to 30th streets, Frankton to Rand roads, Sherman Avenue to Belmont Drive, and others. Nearly $28 million in road improvements include $6.9 million in improvements to exit 62 from I-84 with state transportation funding, $3 million improvements to Westside Drive; a roundabout at the intersection of Cascade and Mt. Adams avenues; two traffic signals on Cascade at Rand and 20th Street, and another traffic signal at Rand and Oak Avenue.
Although some projects, including the Cascade/Rand signal, are already underway, other projects will be prioritized and completed as funds arise, Fuller said.
To view a summary of the 20-year transportation plan, including the entire111-page document, visit www.hoodrivertsp.com.
Rate increases approved
With an eye to paying for these and other improvements related to future development, the council considered increasing system development charges – water, sewer and other new construction hook-up fees – and other resources.
The council also approved water, storm and sewer rates increases that target large volume and commercial users, shifting the burden away from residential users. Monthly base rates that go into effect July 1 will increase by about 80 cents to $105.54 for most residential homes (3/4 inch meter). In addition to the base rate, the city will add $2.70 per 1,000 gallons used to its rate, a 14-cent increase.
Commercial and industrial users July 1 will see monthly base rates increase from $3 to $50 per month depending on meter size, and up to 70 cents more per 1,000 gallons used. Commercial and industrial new base monthly rates range from $570 (2-inch meters) to than $4,511 (6-inch meters).
Commented