Volunteers to prepare the grounds for Dimes for Dogs Walkathon
THE DALLES — Home at Last Humane Society will hold a volunteer clean-up day on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in preparation for its upcoming fundraiser Dimes for Dogs Walkathon.
Volunteers are invited to help with landscaping, spreading wood chips, weeding, sprucing up the dog play yard, processing bottles and cans for redemption plus general maintenance and cleaning.
“This is going to be a really fun day that will help us get the shelter and grounds ready for our big Dimes for Dogs Walkathon coming up on May 21,” said Stephen Drynan, executive director of Central Oregon Animal Friends, which operates the Home at Last Humane Society as well as an animal shelter in Madras. “Many people don’t know that the cost of housing a single dog at the shelter is at least $25 per day. Volunteers are so important to the success of our mission — their help allows our already overextended staff to focus on serving the needs of the animals. We are so grateful for the support.”
Several local businesses have already signed up to participate in the April 30 clean-up day. Other business teams, students and individual community members are encouraged to sign up for the specific time slots that work best for them via the Home at Last website. Bring gloves, rakes, brooms, a “can do” attitude and love for animals, said a press release. Redeemable bottles and cans are appreciated too. Snacks and water are available.
“Events like this really do make a difference,” said Brittany Hopkins, shelter manager. “Especially with the Dimes for Dogs Walkathon and fundraiser coming up May 21, we want the shelter and surrounding areas to look their best.”
Sign up to volunteer for this fun clean-up day by Friday, April 29 so the organization knows how many volunteers to anticipate.
Commented