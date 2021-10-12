Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation launches its first-ever Holiday Online Auction Wednesday, Dec. 1, offering people an early start to holiday shopping while supporting student scholarships.
“More students are returning to Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC), working hard to complete their education in spite of the pandemic,” said Wendy Patton, CGCC Foundation executive director. “This is welcome news, but it comes as our capacity to fund raise has been constrained by COVID-19.”
The holiday auction is modeled after the Foundation’s successful on-line auction this past spring. Bidding starts Dec. 1 and concludes Dec. 4. The Foundation invites sponsors and donations of auction items or experiences.
Bidding will happen on-line. Winners will be notified by email, and may pick up their items at either The Dalles or Hood River campuses.
“It’s a great way to support students’ success and get a jump on your holiday shopping,” Patton noted. “At the CGCC Foundation, we believe our entire community benefits when every student has access to the tools and resources needed to support success in school and in life,” Patton said.
Email foundation@cgcc.edu, call 541-506-6104. or visit www.cgccfoundation.org for more information.
