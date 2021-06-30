In response to a growing critical need for childcare, Helping Hands Against Violence (HHAV) will open Millie’s Place Child Care Center in September in downtown Hood River. Millie’s Place will deliver care for children ages 3-5 as well as families using the services of Helping Hands. Millie’s Place will strengthen family skills and provide an opportunity for all children to be nurtured, grow, and learn, according to a press release.
In addition, this summer — thanks to a grant from the Early Childhood Family Support Fund of Oregon Community Foundation — HHAV introduces Millie’s Mobile Play and Learn Sessions, a free, outdoor, family-based preschool to include story times, music, crafts and learning activities. Millie’s Place early educators will provide creative, interactive experiences for young children (0-5) and their parents, said a press release. Aside from creating opportunities to engage young children in early learning experiences, Millie’s Mobile Play and Learn Sessions will bring their program to neighborhood parks. In addition, the schedule of programming will include a variety of morning and evening hours to ensure working parents have the opportunity to attend with their children. Activities are scheduled to begin mid-July and continue through August.
For Millie’s Place schedule of summer sessions and/or an application for Millie’s Place Child Care Center, email director@milliesplace.org.
Commented