Helping Hands Against Violence, a nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, is putting together the Clothesline Project in Hood River to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.
Helping Hands Against Violence invites the community to attend the Clothesline Project on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library conference room, where survivors and supporters can decorate shirts for the clothesline and meet with Helping Hands staff who will be present to answer questions. Shirts and materials will be provided.
For many, art and writing is healing. The shirts can provide a vehicle for uplifting survivors and educating the public about the issue of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Clothesline Project allows survivors of abuse to express themselves and for others to demonstrate their support for survivors. The idea for a clothesline display originally derived from Rachel Cary-Harper, a visual artist and activist. Survivors tell their stories by writing their experiences on shirts and hanging them on the clothesline. The project will be on display on the lawn near the library from April 3-17.
“Domestic violence and sexual assault are issues that impact everyone and can happen to anyone regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or socioeconomic status,” said a press release. “Domestic violence and sexual assault are motivated by power and control and are perpetuated by oppression. Everyone has a role in ending violence.”
If you or someone you know is in need of support, call Helping Hands 24/7 confidential hotline, 541-386-6603.
