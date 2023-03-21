Clothesline Project

Helping Hands Against Violence hosts the Clothesline Project at the Hood River Library.

 Contributed photo

Helping Hands Against Violence, a nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, is putting together the Clothesline Project in Hood River to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

Helping Hands Against Violence invites the community to attend the Clothesline Project on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library conference room, where survivors and supporters can decorate shirts for the clothesline and meet with Helping Hands staff who will be present to answer questions. Shirts and materials will be provided.