Just in time for porch and patio decorating, May Day and Mother’s Day, Soroptimist of Hood River is offering elegant, sun loving or shade loving hanging baskets. In partnership with Vanguard Nursery, White Salmon, sale proceeds will be used support and empower women and girls in the Gorge.
Every year, Soroptimist of Hood River offers three “Live Your Dream Awards” — $1,500 financial awards given to women heads of households returning to school to improve their skills and their families’ financial stability. Additional funds will support Helping Hands Against Violence and the Hood River Valley High School GirlUp! program.
The baskets come in two sizes: 10-inch for $30 and 12-inch for $45. Want to place an order? Contact your favorite Soroptimist friend or email Lynda.dallman@gmail.com.
Orders and prepayments must be made by Monday, April 18. Baskets will be ready for pickup between Monday and Saturday, April 25 and 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vanguard Nursery. Soroptimist members will be there to welcome you.
Soroptimist Hood River is part of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. For more information about Soroptimist, go to soroptimist.org, Soroptimisthoodriver.com, or email pennieburns37@gmail.com.
Commented