The Nov. 8 election could result in a number of firsts for Oregon.
Ron Wyden could become Oregon’s longest-tenured U.S. Senator.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
The Nov. 8 election could result in a number of firsts for Oregon.
Ron Wyden could become Oregon’s longest-tenured U.S. Senator.
Betsy Johnson could be the state’s oldest governor.
Tina Kotek could be the first lesbian to serve as a governor in the United States.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner could be Oregon’s first lesbian member of Congress.
Christine Drazan could be the first Republican woman governor of Oregon.
Jo Rae Perkins could be the first Republican woman U.S. Senator from the state.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and/or Andrea Salinas could be the first Latinas elected to the U.S. House from Oregon.
Along with seeking public office, some candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot are looking to extend streaks, break barriers, set records or join ranks.
Oregon is already guaranteed a lot of “new” in 2023. A new governor, a new Senate president, and a new labor commissioner. With three open congressional seats, Oregon will have a new wave of U.S. House members. One will represent the brand new 6th Congressional District, added to the state because of its growth over the past decade.
The three major candidates for governor are women, ensuring that for the first time, a woman will succeed a woman — current Gov. Kate Brown — in the state’s top job.
Some of the other possible titles that could be won when votes are tallied in November:
Ron Wyden - Oregon’s longest-serving U.S. Senator
Ron Wyden isn’t just seeking re-election this year, he’s looking at a shot at making Oregon’s political record book: Longest tenure of a U.S. Senator from Oregon.
On Nov. 5, Wyden will have served 26 Years and 8 months since he was sworn in as a senator That’s second only to U.S. Sen. Mark Hatfield, R-Oregon, who was in office 3 days short of 30 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented