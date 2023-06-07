Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today (June 2) is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Sadly, we are on track to set a new record for mass shootings this year. Barely a day goes by without news of these tragedies.
Gun violence is not inevitable. We should not accept it as such. Americans suffer more gun violence than other rich nations. This is a uniquely American crisis that we can and must change, starting with Congress.
Last summer we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, breaking a nearly 30-year stalemate in Congress over federal gun laws. It will improve background checks, close gun ownership loopholes for domestic abusers, and provide funding for states to enforce red flag laws.
After this promising breakthrough, our next priority should be restoring the federal assault weapons ban. These weapons of war have no place in our streets or in our homes.
Gun safety laws save lives. States with commonsense gun safety measures have reduced violence compared to communities with lax gun laws.
Last year Oregonians took a stand to push the envelope with Ballot Measure 114. This law requires a permit and safety training for firearm purchases and prohibits high-capacity magazines. While implementation is being stalled by a court challenge, I am hopeful that ultimately the law will stand, and expand on Oregon’s existing common sense gun violence prevention laws.
My report, “Enough is Enough,” lays out a comprehensive plan to address the gun violence epidemic I developed it over months of working with gun violence survivors and advocates in Oregon. I will not stop fighting for the next iteration of common-sense gun safety regulations. Americans deserve better than living with the epidemic of mass shootings. Everyone deserves to be safe in their communities.
