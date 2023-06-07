Today (June 2) is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Sadly, we are on track to set a new record for mass shootings this year. Barely a day goes by without news of these tragedies.

CGN Earl Blumenauer

Gun violence is not inevitable. We should not accept it as such. Americans suffer more gun violence than other rich nations. This is a uniquely American crisis that we can and must change, starting with Congress.