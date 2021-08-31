THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council is expected to vote on whether or not to partner with a company that would bring e-scooters to the city as a means of public transportation at their next meeting on Sept. 13.
Bird, an e-scooter rental company with dozens of partner cities across the globe, was represented at the council meeting on July 26 by their Global Revenue territory manager Michael Covato. Covato was present in order to answer any questions the council had about Bird’s services.
At the meeting, Covato gave a presentation on Bird, the pilot program they would like to run in The Dalles, and their goals with the program.
In order to use the scooters, the rider will have to download the Bird app and make an account, which includes going through a safety tutorial. After completing the tutorial, riders can use the map feature to locate and select a scooter near them, which they can pay to use through the app.
It costs one dollar to begin the ride and then a per-minute fee of a certain number of cents, depending on city conditions, Covato said.
The regulations on driving one of the scooters would be the same as riding a bicycle, he said, meaning that riders would be expected to drive them in bicycle lanes and obey the traffic laws a bicycle would.
For The Dalles, Covato said Bird would plan on using an electric scooter model called BirdZero. The scooter is equipped with a headlight for night visibility, running lights and brake lights. They also have a safety decal with important safety and contact information for the scooters.
Choosing to partner with Bird would be free for the city, Covato said. The company doesn’t need an investment or subsidy, just permission to operate.
There would also be a fleet manager within the city who would be responsible for finding scooters and returning them to their locations, as well as managing day-to-day maintenance, he said. The fleet manager would be a hired local in The Dalles and would receive a percentage of the revenue from e-scooter rides.
According to Covato, Bird’s hope, in partnering with the city, is to reduce emissions, as well as to help bring more customers to local businesses by enabling local travel.
“What we’re really aiming to do here is make cities more livable, improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion, and generally offer people an alternative means of getting around their community,” Covato said.
Bird would install 50 to 75 electric scooters at various locations in The Dalles, he said. The council elected to delay any decision to their Sept. 13 council meeting so more information could be gathered from other cities served by the company.
