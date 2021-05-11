Students from the White Salmon area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for winter quarter 2021.
The students are listed alphabetically by hometown.
Bingen: Haley Alex Blair, junior, and Cesar Robles, junior
Carson: Julio Cesar Ramos-Vazquez, sophomore, and Leslie Guadalupe Ramos-Vazquez, freshman
White Salmon: Valerie Fischer, junior, Carolyn Carmen Gimenez Laberge, sophomore, Mae Dasher Robison, freshman, and Nora Felicita Robison, senior
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
Commented