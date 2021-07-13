Transportation programs in Hood River, Klickitat, Wasco and Skamania counties have teamed up to give travelers unlimited access to the Columbia River Gorge. The annual GOrge Pass has expanded to schedule drops at numerous locations including Portland, Vancouver, Multnomah Falls, Hood River and The Dalles. The pass will offer unlimited rides on set routes for a flat fee of $30 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 17. The pass is available for purchase on your smartphone at GorgePass.com or at in-person at the CAT, The Link, MATS and Skamania County Transit offices. Details and directions are also available on GorgePass.com. If you are employed in downtown Hood River, you are eligible for a free pass. Discounts are available for low-income residents as well.
And as you tour the Gorge with your travel pass, be sure to enter the Gorge Pass Ice Cream Challenge. Visit the seven shops listed at GorgePass.com and use hashtags, #GorgePass and #GorgeIceCream on your social media pages throughout the months of July and August to be entered. The contestant who posts the most ice cream photos will be awarded prizes that are yet to be determined.
Commented