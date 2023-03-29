White Salmon’s Hotel Iconica open for bookings

Tao Berman stands next to one of two art sculptures by Ivan McLean in front of Hotel Iconica.

 Jacob Bertram photo

At Hotel Iconica in downtown White Salmon, snowflakes, raindrops and sunshine greet visitors walking through its outdoor breezeways, contained by lightwell openings that allows moisture to drain underneath. The owner of the community’s newest hotel, Tao Berman, said he wants visitors to view the hotel not just as a room, but as an experience.

The idea was to completely avoid internal hallways, which Berman considers stale.

The rooftop lounge at Hotel Iconica demonstrates the corten steel and cedar contrast on the hotel siding, and is where the penthouse suites, and honey penthouse suite, is located.
A bedroom in one of the penthouse suites shows the interior lighting and design of Hotel Iconica’s rooms.