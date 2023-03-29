Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
At Hotel Iconica in downtown White Salmon, snowflakes, raindrops and sunshine greet visitors walking through its outdoor breezeways, contained by lightwell openings that allows moisture to drain underneath. The owner of the community’s newest hotel, Tao Berman, said he wants visitors to view the hotel not just as a room, but as an experience.
The idea was to completely avoid internal hallways, which Berman considers stale.
“I believe I owe it to the community to do it right,” he said.
The amount of detail that went into the design is staggering. Weatherproof cedar siding contrasts with 16-gauge corten steel that makes the walls of the building transform. It’s the same type of siding Berman put on his house, just a few minutes away. As the building ages, the corten steel weathers due to the openness of the building, and colors without compromising the material’s integrity. Berman worked with Portland-based architect Doug Hatch to finalize the design.
“Every year you’re watching this art project transform and patina through the rusting process,” he said. “The level of intention that goes into every detail is exponentially challenging.”
It was a lengthy process, getting the approval from the city for the metal siding, and physically cutting through the steel. But Berman said it was entirely worth the expense and the labor involved.
“I tried to make the hotel as architecturally spectacular as can be,” he said.
Berman doesn’t consider himself a developer but he does enjoy architecture, and he wants to share that passion with the community.
“I want to make our community a better place,” he said. “Building this hotel will bring over $900,000 in revenue spent at our restaurants and coffee shops. My hope is that further support will bring another great restaurant to the community.”
Phase one of the hotel project, which is now accepting listings online, offers 16 suites, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse options. Phase two, which has just begun construction, will offer an additional 14 suites.
With the help of wife Jamie Carbone and interior designer Fer Ortiz, the rooms are outfitted with full kitchens, quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, large windows and tile showers. An outdoor rooftop provides a spectacular view of Mount Hood across the Columbia River.
Everything is tech-enabled, from the moment a visitor chooses to reserve a listing to check-out. The hotel doesn’t have a lobby, and instead, through a combination of digital locking and property management systems, visitors will be given a passcode which will unlock the door to their room upon their arrival. A QR code out front allows passersby to check out listings through their phone.
Berman explained that his vision for Hotel Iconica began with the premise, “How do I like to travel?”
“I wanted everything as frictionless as possible,” he said.
An off-site hotel manager can perform most aspects of their job remotely and in a moment’s notice can arrive at the hotel to make sure everything is operating as it should. The cleaning crew also engages with the systems to allow for an expediting cleaning process.
“I have a really great team,” he said.
The first thing visitors may notice is the steel art out front, commissioned by Berman. The artist, Ivan McLean, is renowned for his steel spheres, and made new original artwork for the new hotel.
One-to-one parking is provided to visitors underneath the building.
Also on-site is a wine bar with outdoor seating space. CLYZM Wines recently opened to the public and is offering wines and charcuterie at the on-site wine bar Thursday through Sunday, 1-9 p.m.
For now Berman’s focus is entirely on completing phase two, which will be connected to the first building and will provide the same number of suites as the new building.
For bookings, visit www.hoteliconica.com. The hotel is located at 119 West Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash. Follow the hotel @hoteliconica on Instagram.
Commented