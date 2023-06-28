For customers seeking a masculine haircut in White Salmon, there’s a new game in town: Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor, located in the downtown corridor.
Run by Dale Grinstead-Mayle and his husband, Matthew, the shop offers a classic barbershop experience, including a variety of services — traditional cuts, skin fades, straight razor shaves and buzzcuts — complete with complimentary straight-razor ear and neck outlines with a hot towel.
Goodfellow’s is unique to White Salmon, but not to Columbus, Ohio, where the two men are originally from. They opened their first shop there in 2016, after a career change from landscape design brought Dale to first take up the clippers.
“I like style, I like people, I like having a beard — I wanted to learn how to do all that. So it just kind of clicked,” he said. “That was something that enticed me to this industry — classic services, beard trims and straight razors, face shaves and these classic barber facial massage — all these kinds of cool antique services that still have a place today. And I think a lot more guys now are just becoming more and more open to treating themselves.”
Grinstead-Mayle has training in basic long haircuts, including light layering and cleaning up dead-ends, but said his focus is on short haircuts. The shop has a masculine vibe, he said, with its custom countertops and leather barber chairs, but he added that their aesthetic is a softening up of the traditional masculine barbershop experience.
“We want to try and have an elevated experience in a casual but nice environment, somewhere everybody feels welcome and comfortable, whether they’re getting a haircut or not, regardless of race or gender identity,” he said.
After six years of working in their Columbus shop, also called Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor, the couple were seeking a new adventure. Grinstead-Mayle has immediate family living in the Columbia Gorge, and after a visit late last year, he and Matthew decided on a move to the Pacific Northwest.
The spot is one of the coolest in town; featuring skylights in the ceiling, a steeple on the roof, and an interior laden with fauna, the building previously served as the headquarters of the White Salmon Enterprise, a local weekly newspaper in service from the early 1900s to 2020.
Since its closure in the immediate onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the building went through a major remodel. The unique building caught the couple’s eye during last year’s visit. After a glance at the lease sign in the window, they walked two doors down to the agent, took a tour of the place, and the next day while awaiting a flight, decided that they had found the perfect location for an expansion of their business.
In January, Grinstead-Mayle began traveling to White Salmon to renovate the shop and get it ready to open by the peak summer season. They held an open house during the White Salmon Wine Walk earlier this month to great success.
“It was exactly what we wanted. We had over 200 people through the door that day, so it got a lot of really good exposure that I don’t think we would have gotten so quickly,” Grinstead-Mayle said.
While Grinstead-Mayle runs the shop, which had its grand opening earlier this month, Matthew is tending the Columbus location until the couple finds someone to take care of operations. Once done, Matthew intends to move with their 5-year-old, Jasper, to live full-time in the Gorge.
Once Matthew arrives, Grinstead-Mayle said they hope to start providing massage therapist services, which Matthew is currently training for. The couple also has some ideas in mind for the future, including hosting live intimate acoustic sets, and are actively in the process of obtaining an alcohol permit to sell adult beverages in the store.
Along the shelves, an interesting selection of toiletries and hygiene equipment are on display. One of the most interesting products featured in the shop is homemade beard oil. Offered in three different scents and an unscented option, this private label product are all-natural and made with therapeutic grade fragrance oils.
“We worked very hard to find a combination that we’re happy with, doesn’t leave it too greasy or shiny, and the scent doesn’t overpower your face,” he said.
The shop is located at 220 E Jewett Blvd. in White Salmon, and is open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Services start at $35 for a barber cut.
“We’re excited to become a staple of this community,” Grinstead-Mayle said. “I already love it so much, and I really feel like this is a good fit for me and my family, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”
