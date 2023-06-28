Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor

Dale Grinstead-Mayle works on a customer’s hair at Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor in White Salmon.

 Jacob Bertram photo
Dale Grinstead-Mayle and his husband, Matthew, found the Goodfellow's location, pictured above, last year. It formerly housed the White Salmon Enterprise, but with extensive remodels, it’s now perfect for Goodfellow’s. The shop had its grand opening earlier this month.

For customers seeking a masculine haircut in White Salmon, there’s a new game in town: Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor, located in the downtown corridor.

Run by Dale Grinstead-Mayle and his husband, Matthew, the shop offers a classic barbershop experience, including a variety of services — traditional cuts, skin fades, straight razor shaves and buzzcuts — complete with complimentary straight-razor ear and neck outlines with a hot towel.

The spot is one of the coolest in town; featuring skylights in the ceiling, a steeple on the roof, and an interior laden with fauna, the building previously served as the headquarters of the White Salmon Enterprise, a local weekly newspaper in service from the early 1900s to 2020.
