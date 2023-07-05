Brave Endeavors

High-fives all around for Brave Endeavors middle school aged participants. 

 Photo by Bekah Rottenberg

HOOD RIVER — For Bekah Rottenberg, mountain biking is a microcosm for life.

“There’s always a challenge to be had on the trail as well as in life,” she said. “Overcoming challenges on a bike builds confidence to do the same in life.”

Brave Endeavors

Participants in the kids program journal during their class. 
Brave Endeavors

Rottenberg watches as one of the participants in the adult skills clinic program nails a technical line on her bike. 
Brave Endeavors

Rottenberg explains the line down the rocky rocks in an adult skills clinic class. 
Brave Endeavors

Post-bike aprés after an adult skills clinic class. 
Brave Endeavors

Brave Endeavors, CultureSeed and Hood River Mountain Bike Adventures partnership, which began in 2020. 