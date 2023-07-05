HOOD RIVER — For Bekah Rottenberg, mountain biking is a microcosm for life.
“There’s always a challenge to be had on the trail as well as in life,” she said. “Overcoming challenges on a bike builds confidence to do the same in life.”
She’s taken that same sentiment to Brave Endeavors, her Hood River based company that offers youth and adult lessons in mountain biking and strength training. With an emphasis on mindset practices, these programs are far from typical. She strongly believes that mountain biking can serve as an analogy to life, where progress and growth on the bike can translate into personal achievement and development in everyday life.
Rottenberg’s journey on a bike began in rural west Massachusetts through exploring old logging roads on her bike. It was in 2004 that her love affair with mountain biking officially began, and her passion for cycling grew stronger through the community it cultivated. While pursuing her Masters of Education at the University of California Davis in 2008, she hit a stride and began racing both road and classic mountain biking. Later, in 2014, Rottenberg moved to Hood River and began Brave Endeavors in 2019.
The company is a clear combination of all her passions: Bikes, education and empowering women of all ages.
Once the pandemic hit in 2020, Rottenberg pivoted her full attention towards Brave Endeavors. Her in-person strength training classes went online and she began social distance mountain bike coaching in Post Canyon. The following spring in 2021, she put formal programs together for both kids and adults, capping the number of participants per lesson. The program options have only grown since then.
This summer, the after-school kid programs offer lessons for those under 18 years old that range from beginner, intermediate to advanced. It includes a journaling portion that helps kids build confidence, reflect on their values and begin to practice tools for a growth mindset. Two companies, Patagonia and DEITY Components, donate scholarship money for individuals to participate.
These programs are particularly special to Rottenberg, who understands the importance of instilling self-confidence in young individuals. She noted that research shows a plummet in confidence of kids during their middle school years.
“While the confidence does rebound in later years, girls statistically rebound at a lower average than boys do,” Rottenberg said. “Through mountain biking and journaling, I hope to improve their self-esteem.”
She has seen firsthand the confidence that can be built through a growth mindset.
“I worked with two kids to successfully hit a drop. They even journaled about it and drew images of them doing it for visualization,” she said. A drop is a flat take-off to a steep landing on the trail. “The skillset is the same on small and big drops. It’s about changing the mindset to knowing you can do it.”
Equity in mountain biking is incredibly important to Rottenberg.
Therefore in 2020, Brave Endeavors formed partnerships with CultureSeed and Hood River Mountain Bike Adventures to offer mountain biking experiences to underprivileged youth who may not have had previous opportunities to ride. Rottenberg noted that without Hood River Mountain Bike Adventures, the programming would not be possible as they provide high quality bikes to all participants.
Along with the kids programming and CultureSeed partnership, the lineup includes adult skills clinics, private lessons and Friday Night Spotlight, a weekly event that highlights one trail at a time for progression. The programs focus on positive feedback with people-first programs and people-first coaches.
Rottenberg wants to encourage growth and learning from mistakes. “As adults, we forget that we too can be learners,” she said.
As well as equity, the company’s core foundation is also strongly rooted in the belief that mountain biking should be inclusive. Rottenberg’s own experiences as a queer woman has shaped her understanding of the unique challenges faced by women in outdoor spaces. With Brave Endeavors, she creates a safe and supportive environment for women to learn, grow and connect.
“Often, we don’t prioritize our me-time, especially adult women. To set aside time to learn a new skill on a bike — that’s really brave,” Rottenberg said. “I deliberately incorporate a space after the mountain biking clinics to make a new friend or ride buddy.”
Post-bike aprés end each mountain biking clinic with drinks provided by Blue Bus Kombucha and Pfriem Beer and food from Local Rhoots. For Rottenberg, creating this space is essential to building community.
“After a women’s specific clinic last summer they all started a group chat to go biking together,” Rottenberg said. “I’ve seen their group out on the trails a couple of times, and they even signed up together for another clinic this summer.”
Noting that bike shops, rentals, sales, gear and engineering of the bikes themselves are male-dominated industries, Rottenberg hosts women-specific technical clinics at Mountain View Cycles in downtown Hood River. The topics vary in mountain bike maintenance and range from changing a tire to fixing a broken chain.
To view upcoming dates for mountain bike clinics, tech clinics, or book a private lesson, sign up for the newsletter on www.bravendeavors.com. To stay up-to-date on tips and news, follow along on instagram @brave.endeavors.
