In nursing school, Shawna Taylor thought she would end up as an emergency nurse. Working in the ER would keep her on her toes and provide chances to develop her hands-on skills.
Taylor, now a school nurse for North Wasco County School District took her first nursing job at NORCOR working with juveniles.
“That kind of opened my eyes to a whole other realm of nursing I hadn’t considered,” she said.
Becoming a school nurse in 2018 allowed Taylor to continue working with young people on a more regular schedule than a typical ER nurse’s in a less stressful environment than NORCOR’s juvenile detention facility.
District Superintendent Theresa Peters said the district’s nurses — Taylor, Penalo Carlson and Allison Donnelly — have ensured solid communication with health authorities, attending meetings between administrators and health officials.
“They have a different perspective than a school administrator might, as far as from the health standpoint,” Peters said. “School nurses are essential anyway, but this year it’s been really important having their perspective and input throughout the whole process.”
Taylor said she hasn’t had as much time for the hands-on, face to face side of her job since students returned to in-person learning.
Monitoring students who are home sick has taken up a lot of time that could normally be spent meeting with students, but last week she was able to make time for vision assessments and referred a few students for glasses which they will receive free-of-charge.
Giving students care or referring them is the most rewarding part of the job, Taylor said. She said she is “the bridge” to care for high schoolers mature enough to seek care but not mature enough to know who to call for mental help, for example.
“It has been hard to not be able to go the extra mile,” Taylor said.
Kids haven’t pushed back much against COVID-19 guidelines, Taylor said. She credited parents for being proactive about calling schools about even common colds and allergies and holding kids out when nurses recommend they do.
“A lot of parents are very cooperative and pleasant, even though it’s not what they want to hear,” she said.
Taylor said young people's resiliency is part of why she likes working with students. She said kids don’t often have “ulterior motives” when seeking care. “Kids aren’t trying to manipulate you,” she said.
Peters said the nurses’ “cohesiveness and working together as a tight team” has shown through this year.
May 12 is National School Nurse Day.
