Daniela Pulido

Daniela Pulido is a certified notary in Oregon and Washington. She provides services in English and Spanish.

Daniela Pulido couldn’t find a mobile public notary when she needed one. So, she decided to fill the gap herself.

Pulido’s bilingual mobile public notary business now spans both shores of the Columbia River, where she enjoys working with people from all walks of life and giving back to her communities in both states.