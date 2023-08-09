Daniela Pulido couldn’t find a mobile public notary when she needed one. So, she decided to fill the gap herself.
Pulido’s bilingual mobile public notary business now spans both shores of the Columbia River, where she enjoys working with people from all walks of life and giving back to her communities in both states.
Pulido was inspired by her sister, who has been working as a mobile notary for a couple of years in the Beaverton-Hillsboro area. After exploring the concept on social media, her interest clicked.
Then, Pulido felt the absence of a local mobile notary herself, when she bought a car in January of last year. “We needed ... to transfer the title over to the Washington side. And it was kind of hard to find a notary,” Pulido remembers. “So I realized that there was a need.”
Pulido got her commission in Washington in September 2022, then her Oregon commission three months later. She began taking courses to learn the complexities of different real estate documents, and signing up with title companies.
Mobile notaries are there to provide a service in the comfort of a client’s home, Pulido said, and that means she visits lots of different places and people. Pulido provides bilingual services in English and Spanish, service she believes is deeply important. “I want to help the Spanish community as well, because there’s really a need for that,” she said. “Just because they’re in another country and speak another language, doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve the same respect.”
By translating or explaining documents, Pulido hopes to provide that respect and service. “That’s what I want to do and what I’m here for,” she says. “I feel it’s so important for everyone to have access no matter what language they speak, and that’s what pushes me to help my community.”
One of the biggest challenges, she said, is that legal jargon in Spanish is “completely different” from the English version. So now Pulido’s days are spent becoming minutely familiar with a varied assortment of documents. She’ll print out and study them herself before driving them out to the signers. She’s still studying online and familiarizing herself with yet more kinds of real estate documents.
“If I don’t read the instructions, it could actually impact the funding of someone’s home,” she added. “You have to be really precise in your work. You have to get the signatures in the right place and make sure everything’s correct.”
If a date isn’t inputted right, or a signature and printed name don’t match and line up exactly, or the documents are not scanned and returned in a timely manner, the transaction could suffer. That can create significant time pressure for the notary.
So Pulido cultivates an eye for detail. “I always triple-check my work,” she said. She goes through each page individually, before signing, after signing, before leaving the signer’s home, and yet again before mailing the documents. “If I miss a signature, I have to go back,” she added. “That’s happened a couple times.” Even a tiny, missed initial necessitates a return trip.
Minor emergencies like streaky printouts and printer maintenance can also put a spoke in a mobile notary’s day. But Pulido enjoys her job.
“I’ve met people from all over the place,” she said. For instance, “someone who used to be in the armed forces. And him and his wife served in one of the countries in the Middle East, and so they were telling me all about their experiences ... while we were just signing a paper. You get to know people of all different walks of life.”
And the flexible scheduling of mobile notary work allows Pulido to integrate time for three children as well, “and be as present as I can be in their life,” she says.
The big challenges are transportation and safety. Pulido drives a lot. “You have to use your own car, and use your own expense,” she said. “But you also have to make sure that you’re going to a safe location ... it’s got to be one of the biggest things.” With the help of a family tracking her schedule, she takes great care to insure her own safety at signing locations.
Pulido serves a varied clientele of people who can’t make it to a notary during regular hours. That’s a lot of working people, and those in medical fields, she says. She’ll make an appointment at 7 in the evening or 7:30 in the morning, skirting around her other part-time job, and arrive with the paperwork printed out and ready. She’s worked with out-of-state visitors who needed paperwork from a distant state notarized immediately. Pulido is also training to provide remote, online notarizations in the future.
During COVID-19, not a lot of people were comfortable going into other people’s homes, Pulido notes. “So notaries kind of took the charge and decided that they were going to do that, and did all the right measures to make sure they were safe,” she said. It hasn’t been a big issue for her, though. “I just always have to double check ... do you feel comfortable with me going in? And everyone’s been very respectful of that.”
Perhaps not surprisingly, Pulido says mobile notaries tend to be problem solvers.
“I tried to be a real estate agent ... but it just wasn’t for me,” she said. In notary work, she found a more congenial angle to work with the home ownership process. “It’s really enjoyable to see peoples’ faces when they’re excited to sign the paperwork, whether it be their first-time home, or a rental,” she said with a smile.
For now, Pulido is focused on growing her name and business. When able, she wants to start sponsoring local events. Community is important to her. “I want to get to where I would be able to host something in my community here,” she said, “and give back to my home.”
Pulido can be found on Facebook, or on the Signing Agent website at www.signingagent.com/profile/161457267. She can also be reached at 509-637-5266 and danielams.pulido@gmail.com.
