Inside the Gorge Greens greenhouse in Carson are broccoli microgreens ready for harvest. 

 Emma Renly photo

What do goldfish, worms and trees have in common? All three combined can provide local, organic, sustainable nutrition for plants in the Pacific Northwest.

Ryan Crist, commonly known as Yeti, grew up in a rural farming area called Stillwater, Minn. Surrounded by agriculture, he watched as nearby farmers used various approaches to food production.

Three types of radish microgreens grow at Gorge Greens: Purple, pink and green daikon variations.  Outside of farming, Yeti, above right, spends his time whitewater kayaking, skiing and sailing in the Columbia River Gorge. 
