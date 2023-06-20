The Gorge Impact Film Festival (GIFF) announces its inaugural event, Saturday, Nov. 4 at The Ruins in Hood River. The festival will explore one of the most crucial questions of our time: “How does humanity go forward with joy, hope, and optimism on a changed planet?”

Climate change, species decline, and habitat destruction have transformed our world. But with the planet and humanity here to stay. GIFF seeks to inspire conversations about our future in this evolving environment.