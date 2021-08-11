THE DALLES — There’s a certain bottle of hand sanitizer in Dr. Paul Cardosi’s desk that serves as a token of resourcefulness and innovation in the face of a global pandemic. It’s not that it was from someone particularly special or that it was used on a specific occasion: It’s that it smells strongly of tequila.
Of course, it smells like tequila because that’s what it’s made of. It was a batch made locally during shortages, when the pandemic first started. And though Cardosi is glad to opt for sanitizer that smells less boozy now, that smell is like a glimpse of the desperation and perseverance of 2020.
As has been repeated over and over throughout the year, these are unprecedented times. That took a different shape for everyone. For Cardosi, the director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, it was certainly unprecedented to be racing around town hunting for masks, but it was something he gladly did to ensure the safety of the MCMC staff and patients alike.
“I went to Grainger and I went to Home Depot and I went to NAPA,” Cardosi said. “I was driving all over the place getting [masks], because we didn’t know when we could get them again.”
The limits on personal protective equipment (PPE) were a challenge at first. Cardosi was a member of the committee working to secure PPE for staff, hence the impromptu tour around town.
“You’re used to, if you’re running low on something, you ask for it and then a new box comes in a couple days,” Cardosi said. “Well now that was all changed.”
There was even a point where Cardosi learned how to make a ventilator out of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, which is usually used to treat sleep apnea. He considered this to be the most interesting thing he learned throughout the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
“They’re similar but different, but through a series of tubes and valves and connections you can kind of make them function kind of similarly,” he said.
The pandemic was ultimately a learning curve for everyone at MCMC, Cardosi said. Between finding and learning new, secure programs for communicating remotely and learning to work around schedules that may have changed with children now home from school, they had a lot on their plates.
“It affected us at every level but people really worked hard to make it work,” he said.
However, despite the challenge of it all, Cardosi thought it brought them together as a staff.
“You did kind of get to work with your colleagues on a special problem and get to see everybody innovate really quickly and that was impressive,” he said. “And it was rewarding. Stressful, but rewarding.”
In the last year, MCMC has gotten into a “flow” with things, Cardosi said. They now have a successful framework for long distance, and have plans in place for COVID-related concerns. Things have become more predictable and stable.
However, the introduction of the delta variant of COVID-19 has changed things somewhat, but not nearly as much as it could’ve, he said.
“[The delta variant] didn’t take us back to the very beginning when we didn’t know about the virus,” Cardosi said. “It took us more back to the kind of pre-vaccine availability phase of the evolution, which isn’t that far of a step back.”
At this point, MCMC is focusing on getting people vaccinated and educating people about vaccination. So far, things have been successful, but the spread of misinformation has made things difficult, Cardosi said.
“There are offices filled with people who are paid to put out content that they know is not true,” he said. “And that is ... difficult for people to process and to combat.”
One thing that Cardosi believes is occasionally an issue in the public perception of COVID-19 is how seriously it’s taken. The virus is unpredictable and can be insignificant for some with significant pre-existing health issues, while hospitalizing those who are seemingly young and healthy.
Beyond that, Cardosi said it’s important to acknowledge that contracting COVID-19 very likely has long-lasting effects that haven’t necessarily been discovered yet, which is part of why vaccinating is so important.
“Largely what you hear reported are deaths and hospitalizations. What’s not reported is how many people have chronic joint pains or fatigue that’s unrelenting or other inflammatory issues; that’s the stuff we just kind of don’t know yet,” he said. “So saying like, ‘He died, that’s bad,’ or ‘He didn’t die, he’s fine,’ well there’s a lot in between there ... There’s going to be a lot more of an impact to COVID than just the people who died.”
Stephanie Bowen, MCMC Community Benefit and Public Relations manager, said that the entire staff of MCMC has been working to make sure people feel safe and comfortable to get the vaccine. She and Cardosi both said they believe it’s the most important thing people can do right now, which is why providing the correct information to the public is so important.
Though MCMC wants everyone who can to get vaccinated, they are empathetic to those with concerns, she said, and they want to help walk people through those concerns.
“The fear is real. It is very real. And we want to be able to navigate that for our patients and give them the correct information,” she said. “I do not think there’s a single primary care provider in our organization who would not want to take the time to talk through those concerns with their patients. To be able to say … ‘These are the facts and this is why you should go ahead and get the vaccine.’”
Cardosi said he believes it’s important to acknowledge that people with concerns have those concerns for a reason, but the available data supports wearing a mask and getting the vaccine.
“They’re intelligent. It’s not a lack of intelligence, it’s not a lack of wanting to have the right information, it’s just incredibly challenging,” he said. “But I would say the balance of data suggests highly that your best defense is to get vaccinated. If you have to be around people indoors, definitely wear a mask and if you need to be extra careful, an N95 mask.”
