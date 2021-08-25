Changing a job or role can be challenging no matter what the circumstances. However, considering that Rhianna Hurff began to change roles in February 2020, her transition may have been a bit more complicated than most.
Hurff, a nurse by trade, is now the division director of community medicine at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, but she used to be the emergency room director. In February of last year, she was starting her transition when the country shut down due to COVID-19.
Hurff was still working with the ER at the time and was in charge of a lot of administrative duties. Every morning she would come in, work on patient transition, monitor staffing and scheduling and generally make sure everything was going smoothly, she said.
“All of those pieces were kind of my daily movement, going over policy procedure stuff, and then it was just like the flip of a switch,” she said. “From that day forward it was sitting in rooms or in our offices or somewhere at some sort of computer, listening, trying to get as much information as we could.”
This was all only compounded by beginning a new role, but Hurff said she walked onto an amazing team, which made everything easier.
“The support of the team has been incredible,” she said. “Even to this day I am just completely blown away by what they continue to do.”
In October 2020, Hurff finished the transition into her new position. She went from primarily working with and observing the nursing staff to overseeing primary care clinics, behavioral health, occupational health, employee health, and the newly-opened immediate care at MCMC.
On top of all of that, the hospital was still working through COVID.
“I was here an ungodly amount of hours a day, but we were just doing as much research as we could,” she said. “We were listening to all the press conferences, trying to figure out where we needed to go as a healthcare organization to ensure we were supporting our patients and not putting them in danger and making sure the community was safe and that our hospital employees were safe. It was a challenging balance.”
Hurff said that as of August, things were starting to feel better, and then the delta variant started to emerge.
“The last few months I finally felt like we were making some headway, like we were on top of it,” she said. “We were doing well and then now I worry that we’re getting back to a place that we’re facing a big hill to climb.”
However, in this new chapter of the pandemic, Hurff is continuing to use the skills she’s learned throughout the entire year and a half. Most importantly, she’s learned to rely on the professional knowledge she has and share that knowledge with others, she said. Because of her nursing school education, as well as all of the certifications she has received throughout her career, she feels equipped to help educate others.
“I have the knowledge there to really explain to people what it means to mask and what this virus does and what we can do to help each other,” she said. “That was a big piece for me, was I had a lot of people coming to me. I never really was one to speak up about things in that manner, but I really took the time to explain things and listen to others and be open-minded about where their concerns are so I could help navigate that, or at least give them the information they were looking for without having to push anything onto anyone.”
Open-mindedness was something that Hurff believes she really developed throughout the pandemic, she said.
“As absurd as some of that may be from our perspective, you may say, ‘That’s so far-fetched,’ but people come in and they believe certain things and it takes time,” Hurff said. “One of the things I learned from our providers is listening to those individuals who were scared and had misinformation and this poor data, who said, ‘I heard this and this and this and this,’ but to really listen to them and educate them on what’s right, what is actually what we do know, and what they can do to protect themselves.”
As the delta variant spreads, hospitals are struggling to keep beds available for those who need them. Hurff said it’s a scary situation, but she believes that everyone can do their part to help.
“Stay safe, mask, get vaccinated,” she said. “Do what you can to protect yourself and your family so that when that time comes … and someone needs a hospital bed, there is one available.”
