HOOD RIVER — The Columbia Gorge Gleaning Project began in 2015 during a Ford Family Leadership Training Program in Hood River. This collaborative project covers five counties in the Columbia River Gorge in both Oregon and Washington: Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat, and Skamania.
“Nearly 40% of fresh foods in the United States are wasted,” said a press release. “Columbia Gorge Gleaning offers a simple solution to this problem by connecting surplus fruits and vegetables with the food insecure people in our communities.”
The goal of Gorge Cleaning is to reduce food waste; provide a way for Gorge residents of all backgrounds to connect outdoors; increase access to fresh, local food for those in need; and create community and solidarity across sectors, counties, and cultures to increase resiliency in the Gorge community.
“One in three people in the Gorge worry about running out of food, while one in five miss meals regularly,” said a press release. “Hunger in the Gorge is epidemic and can be directly addressed by increasing access to quality, local food.
“We collect fresh fruits and vegetables that would normally go to waste from backyard fruit trees, public and private orchards and backyard gardens,” continued the press release. “The produce we recover is donated to hunger relief groups across the Columbia Gorge region.”
Those interested in learning more, signing up to volunteer or to register a crop to donate should visit GorgeGleaning.com.
