Columbia Gorge Gleaning

Food that might fall to the ground or otherwise go to waste can be made available to Columbia Gorge Gleaning Project.

 Columbia Gorge News file photo

HOOD RIVER — The Columbia Gorge Gleaning Project began in 2015 during a Ford Family Leadership Training Program in Hood River. This collaborative project covers five counties in the Columbia River Gorge in both Oregon and Washington: Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat, and Skamania.

“Nearly 40% of fresh foods in the United States are wasted,” said a press release. “Columbia Gorge Gleaning offers a simple solution to this problem by connecting surplus fruits and vegetables with the food insecure people in our communities.”