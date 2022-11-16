Cideries and breweries around the Gorge have been recognized as some of the “Best of the Northwest” by Sip Magazine. On Oct. 21, the Seattle-based magazine, with publisher and CEO Kristin Bacon, released their picks for the best ciders in the Northwest. Cider makers and brewers from Cascade Locks, Hood River, Parkdale, Moiser, Goldendale and The Dalles received recognition for their best brews in select categories.
Sip Magazine accepts submissions from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, Canada, and Bacon explains the judging procedure is a thorough process.
“We hold judging that is one or two days long with anywhere from 25-50 judges, that all have a wide range of experience, whether that’s being a producer, or Cicerone or sommelier,” said Bacon. “We put them in panels, and everything is blind tasted and they put together a scoring system and come up with the top four that get chosen for metals which are platinum, double gold, gold and silver.”
Of all the selections in the beer and cider categories, Thunder Island Brewing’s “Weisse Roy” sour ale was awarded a platinum tie with Common Language Brewing from Spokane, Wash. Also in the beer category, Thunder Island earned a double-gold designation with their saison style brew titled “Sunset Series Saison.” Hood River’s Double Mountain Brewery was awarded a double-gold with their “Lil’ Martha Old World Perry” in the perry category.
Other breweries receiving recognition as the judges’ picks are: Freebridge Brewing of The Dalles for their sour ale “Slap & Pickle,” Thunder Island again for their golden ale “Glacier Lily Golden” and porter “Mrs. Pierce’s Porter.”
Bacon said the Gorge is a popular destination for beer and cider makers because of the industry.
“There’s such an abundance of agriculture over there. And obviously the apple orchards and cideries from across the country get fruit from there and Washington,” said Bacon. “A big libation destination, if you will.”
To see the full list of award winners head to SipMagazine.com and look for the 11th annual Best of the Northwest contest winners in beer and cider. The wine and spirit winners have been to be announced.
