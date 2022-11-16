Cideries and breweries around the Gorge have been recognized as some of the “Best of the Northwest” by Sip Magazine. On Oct. 21, the Seattle-based magazine, with publisher and CEO Kristin Bacon, released their picks for the best ciders in the Northwest. Cider makers and brewers from Cascade Locks, Hood River, Parkdale, Moiser, Goldendale and The Dalles received recognition for their best brews in select categories.

Sip Magazine accepts submissions from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, Canada, and Bacon explains the judging procedure is a thorough process.