WAGAP, MCCAC share services, engagement opportunities
BINGEN & THE DALLES — This year marks the 59th since the Community Action Network was established to help families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. More than 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger and helping families across the U.S. thrive.
This year, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) also commemorate more than 50 years helping families throughout the Columbia River Gorge.
Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and make decisions on programming that best meets the needs of the community they are serving. WAGAP works on the Washington side of the Gorge to address basic human needs, including food security, shelter, housing assistance, energy assistance, family services, and more in Skamania and Klickitat counties. MCCAC works on the Oregon side, providing energy assistance, weatherization services, shelter and transitional housing, supportive services for veteran families and more across Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.
To celebrate the continued success of Community Action, we send gratitude for the continued support of our Gorge communities. To learn more about our programs and how you can support our work, visit our websites (mccac.com and wagap.org). To be added to our list of supporters and learn more about how you can help as community needs arise, please contact us. Contact information can be found on each agency’s website.
