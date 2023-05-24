Dwinell Country Ales

Dwinell Country Ales is reopening its tasting room and expanding into new products. 

 Photo courtesy Dwinell Country Ales

There’s good news coming from Goldendale. Dwinell Country Ales is reopening its tasting room and expanding into new products. Justin and Jocelyn Leigh originally opened their business in August 2017, but closed during the pandemic.

“Since that time, we’ve actually shifted our business towards a distribution-based model,” Leigh said, “and we’ve also added different products, such as wild-fermented cider. And with the opening of our tasting room, we’re going to be launching a winery brand as well. As we reboot, we’re trying to reconceptualize it as a tasting toom in general. That is, featuring beer, cider and wine.”