A Goldendale man was apparently killed in a fire that destroyed a home on Nov. 17.
At about 12:10 a.m., Klickitat County Sheriff dispatch was advised of a structure fire at 54 W. Ponderosa Drive in the community of Ponderosa Park, located in Klickitat County, just north of the city of Goldendale. Deputies from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the call. The City of Goldendale Fire Department was paged to assist with fighting the fire, according to a report from Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer’s office.
Chief Noah Halm with the City of Goldendale Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene of the fire and found a travel trailer, wood structure attached to the travel trailer, and vehicle parked next to the wood structure fully engulfed with fire, according to the report.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located a body inside of the wood structure. Detective Tim Neher of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the death.
The body was burned beyond recognition, but Neher said it is believed to belong to Lawrence Steve Newman, 74, of Goldendale.
A wood stove located inside of the wood structure is believed to be the cause of the fire. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case.
