Back in the old days, the Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers Association meetings drew large crowds and usually were an all-day event, with a meeting, huge potluck dinner, and music and dancing in the evening. After technology came to Glenwood, including TV and faster vehicles, the attendance at the Pioneers meetings dwindled over the years to what became fairly small gatherings. Over the last few years, some of our residents, including Jerry Dean, Laurene Eldred, and Toni Troh, have worked hard to revitalize the association and put the bi-annual gatherings together, including finding descendants of pioneer families willing to share history of their families as they settled in Glenwood.

The spring meeting, held on Sunday, May 7, drew a very large crowd of 60-70 people, some from as far away as Alaska, Utah, and Montana, which was great to see. The potluck dinner was plentiful and delicious and the history program about the McGrath, Krall, and Schilling families was very interesting. Lynn and Mollie Krall, Lyle Schilling and his daughter Pam, Karen Krall Jasperson and her sisters and brother, Sheila, Jackie, and Eddie, children of Homer and Norman Krall and Leonard Schilling shared stories of how Thomas and Minerva McGrath came to homestead in our valley and raise their family here.