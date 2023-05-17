Back in the old days, the Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers Association meetings drew large crowds and usually were an all-day event, with a meeting, huge potluck dinner, and music and dancing in the evening. After technology came to Glenwood, including TV and faster vehicles, the attendance at the Pioneers meetings dwindled over the years to what became fairly small gatherings. Over the last few years, some of our residents, including Jerry Dean, Laurene Eldred, and Toni Troh, have worked hard to revitalize the association and put the bi-annual gatherings together, including finding descendants of pioneer families willing to share history of their families as they settled in Glenwood.
The spring meeting, held on Sunday, May 7, drew a very large crowd of 60-70 people, some from as far away as Alaska, Utah, and Montana, which was great to see. The potluck dinner was plentiful and delicious and the history program about the McGrath, Krall, and Schilling families was very interesting. Lynn and Mollie Krall, Lyle Schilling and his daughter Pam, Karen Krall Jasperson and her sisters and brother, Sheila, Jackie, and Eddie, children of Homer and Norman Krall and Leonard Schilling shared stories of how Thomas and Minerva McGrath came to homestead in our valley and raise their family here.
There were many hardships but they were very determined and resilient. After the death of Thomas McGrath, Minerva married August Berg, who became Julia’s stepfather. Julia married Ed Krall and hard work was their way of life. Julia’s stepfather gave her some property on Ladiges Lane and she ordered a kit house from the Sears and Roebuck catalog company. The three children of Ed and Julia, Irma (Ladiges), Homer, and Norman, were born in that Sears Craftsman house ordered from a catalog.
The family had many photos and albums on display and we learned more wonderful, fascinating history of some of Glenwood’s early families. Thank you, Krall and Schilling families for presenting such a great program.
Please keep in mind the fall meeting of Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers will be held the first Sunday in October. Now is a good time to go mark it on your calendar. You need not be descended from a pioneer family to attend; everyone is welcome and it’s always fun and interesting.
Several Glenwood residents entered crafts or art in the recent Goldendale Grange Mini-Fair. Sophia Bensel and her dad Jason entered paintings, which received great reviews by the judges. I should mention, Sophia is in kindergarten and her artist idol is Bob Ross. Sophia’s professional artist name is SoSo Ross. Love that girl! One of Jason’s paintings qualified for the State Grange convention fair in Moses Lake in July. Carole Johnston entered a beautiful quilt which also qualified for the State Grange competition
Others who entered were seventh grader Jocee Hoctor with her cactus design tie blanket, first grader Anita Patterson with her beautiful stickers by number picture of a bird, 4-year-old Natalie Miller for a very cute ladybug card, and little 20-month-old Haylee Miller for her lovely finger-painting picture. The little girls were quite pleased with their blue ribbons. And, last but not least, Rich Wheelhouse received a blue ribbon for his elderberry wine and Rick Waddell received a blue for his cider.
It was great to see our Glenwood community so well represented there in Goldendale. Look for works from these artists and crafts people in the Klickitat County Fair in August. I’m sure our community will be well represented there, too.
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of former Glenwood resident Mike Templeton, of Prineville, Ore. Mike graduated with the Glenwood High School class of 1964 and married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Booher. Mike went on to graduate from Washington State University in 1968 with a degree in forestry. He had a long career with the Oregon State Department of Forestry.
In 2018, Mike, along with Glenn Pierce and Rich Turner and all of us wives, enjoyed meeting up to celebrate their 50th college reunion. We are very thankful for that great day of fun and reminiscing. Our deepest condolences go to Jackie and their children Brent, Eric, and Kaylee and their families and all their extended Templeton family.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented