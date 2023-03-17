A gastrointestinal (GI) illness outbreak in The Dalles that causes vomiting and diarrhea has led to 100 absences at several local elementary schools, and 22 cases at a local long term care facility.
Gastrointestinal outbreak in local schools, long term care facility
- Columbia Gorge News
-
-
Recommended for you
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- White Salmon residents question school officials
- Death notices and service announcements: March 15, 2023
- Obituary: Linda Wheeler
- Obituary: Vickie Ward
- Obituary: John Lovell
- Obituary: Myrna Melzer
- TD Police seek information on robbery suspects
- Perpetrator of Klickitat murders re-sentenced to 40 years to life
- Police Reports: March 8, 2023
- Obituary: Earl McCoy
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Gastrointestinal outbreak in local schools, long term care facility
- Mr. Tambourine Man to visit The Dalles library March 23
- Drugs, cash seized in Hood River drug arrest
- Insitu names new president and CEO
- TD Police seek information on robbery suspects
- Your Voice, week of March 15
- Entertainment Update, week of March 15-21
- Perpetrator of Klickitat murders re-sentenced to 40 years to life
Commented