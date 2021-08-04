WHITE SALMON — A capital campaign for the future White Salmon Valley Pool is soon to be underway.
The White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District recently hired the services of Rose City Philanthropy, a nonprofit consulting firm based in Portland, Ore. Their goal? Raise an additional $1.15 million from the community to help fund the construction of the pool. The groundbreaking is slated for an October start date.
Consultant Lara Miller and Senior Consultant Jeri Alcock from Rose City Philanthropy attended a special meeting of the pool district on July 22 at the site of the future pool, on the southwestern edge of the White Salmon Valley School District campus on Loop Road.
The board and their consulting partners have begun strategizing on an effective way to begin fundraising. The board broke down their fundraising schedule into three phases.
The first phase of their contract will include a feasibility study to measure the efficacy of such a proposed fundraising campaign, according to the board’s request for proposal document.
The first phase will see the consultants determine realistic fundraising goals by identifying and evaluating resources available to support the campaign, challenges, and potential prospects. Once the consultants complete their findings, as well as an audit to assess internal capabilities to support such a campaign, the consultants will present findings and preliminary recommendations to the board.
Phase 2 will be to develop a capital campaign plan, including specific fundraising goals for dollars raised, milestones, solicitation strategies and the use of volunteers. They will also conduct interviews with potential lead donors, develop a campaign timeline and budget, as well as an initial gift chart. They will then train the board and volunteers in campaign messaging.
Phase 3 will see the execution of the campaign following recommendations by the consultants on how to achieve the goals.
Some ideas were proposed at the July 22 meeting, including swimming lessons as well as a fundraising video that may be produced in conjunction with the fundraising campaign.
“In our initial discovery, we will assess the case for support, and try to make it as urgent, as compelling … as possible,” said Alcock. “Once we do that, that translates into a video pretty easily.”
Board Chair Lloyd DeKay also raised the idea to construct a donor wall to celebrate the success of the fundraising campaign.
The meeting was attended by White Salmon Valley School Board members Alan Reitz and Laurie Stanton, who confirmed that the pool board “has the full support” of the school board.
It was revealed in a June meeting of the pool board that the future pool will see the inclusion of one eight-lane, 12-foot-deep lap pool at the start, funded through a variety of sources, such as grants, levy income, as well as donations and a bond through state financiers. The board chose to hold off on the installation of a proposed combined wading/shallow-entry pool, which will depend on the results of the capital fundraising campaign.
The future White Salmon Valley pool will cost approximately $5 million to construct.
Commented