THE DALLES — Weekend closures of The Dalles Bridge ended Jan. 28, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Since 2021, crews have been working to replace the driving surface of The Dalles Bridge over the Columbia River, and now a major portion of the project is complete: No more full weekend closures will be needed for this project.
The bridge deck replacement is complete, but travelers should expect to see continued construction through April. Crews will be closing single lanes at night during the week and flagging traffic.
There will also be two consecutive weekends in April with nighttime-only closures of the entire bridge. These nighttime-only closures are needed to place a smooth, continuous concrete surface over the entire length of the bridge. Paving is weather dependent, so closure dates could change even after they are announced later this spring.
