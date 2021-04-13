On April 8, the Oregon State Senate Energy and Environment Committee approved SB 289. As amended, the bill would help protect the public from bias crimes by prohibiting persons convicted of violations of ORS 166.155 and ORS 166.165 on public lands from using state parks and state waters for a period of at least six months, but not longer than five years. It would also suspend or revoke licenses for recreation uses and prohibit the issuance of licenses for a period of at least six months, but not longer than five years.
In reaction to the bill’s advancement to the Senate floor, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Executive Director Kevin Gorman said, “The time has come for the Columbia Gorge and all Oregon public lands to be safe for all.
“Oregonians visiting the Gorge shouldn’t have to fear that they and their loved ones might be harassed or attacked due to their skin color, gender identity, or ethnic background. Oregon can turn the page by enacting new legislation (SB 289) that sets strong standards for penalties and mandates restorative justice activities when hate and bias crimes are committed in Oregon parks, public lands, or waters.
“The conservation community cannot be silent on issues of justice, equality, and access to the outdoors. Our communities and the natural areas we protect should be refuges, safe spaces for all people. No one should ever feel unwelcome or unsafe on public lands in the Columbia Gorge. At a time when hate and bias crimes are increasing around the country, including here in the Pacific Northwest, we can and must do better.”
