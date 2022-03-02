WHITE SALMON — Comunidades and NorthShore Medical Group welcome all community members in the Gorge to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters free of cost at a Fiesta of Health on Saturday, March 5 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the NorthShore Medical Group office in White Salmon.
The clinic is part of a continuing series of Latino cultural vaccination clinics organized by event coordinators Juan Monje of Comunidades and Ubaldo Hernández of Columbia Riverkeeper in partnership with NorthShore Medical Group and Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP). The events are helping to build relationships between the medical and Latino communities.
The fiesta-style series encourages a culturally sensitive approach to healthcare. Participants will sign up on the waiting list and be helped in the order received. While they wait, there will be tamales to eat and atole, a warm Mexican beverage, to drink.
Organizers also note that it can be challenging for rural and immigrant community members to leave their work and drive to such events. It can mean a loss of income for families. For those in need, $50 gift cards will be available, and while supplies last $25 gas cards will be available for those who participate in a survey.
The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccines and boosters, with vaccines approved for adults and children age five years and older and boosters approved for those ages 12 years and older. Moderna vaccines and boosters will also be available, and both are approved for those 18 years and older. There is no cost to participants. NorthShore Medical Group receives federal and Washington State funding that covers the expense.
No appointments are necessary. Attendees can also connect with WAGAP and Pathways Health Connect during the event. These community programs support people to lead healthy lives.
For any questions about the event, contact WAGAP at 509- 493-2662 or email info@wagap.org.
Commented