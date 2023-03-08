Free tobacco cessation classes — and free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges for those taking the classes — are now offered to the public by North Central Public Health District and the Hood River County Prevention Department (HRCP).

“We’re excited to be able to help people on the important journey to finally break free from tobacco,” said Shellie Campbell, director of NCPHD. “We want to give people the tools to succeed, knowing that it will mean a healthier lifestyle, a cleaner environment — and more money in their pocket!”