Columbia Gorge Community College Creative Writing Club is sponsoring a free poetry reading with authors Christina Vega and Lydia Valentine on Monday, June 6 from 6-7 p.m. in the Lecture Hall, Building 2, The Dalles Campus. This event will kick off a week of Pride activities at CGCC.
Vega is a Queer Chicana poet from New Mexico. Vega publishes at Blue Cactus Press and authored a poetry collection, “Still Clutching Maps.” Vega said she believes we have the power to reshape our communities with principles of emergent strategy, transformative justice, and collective laboring of love. Vega believes revolution starts at home.
Valentine is a poet, playwright, editor, educator, director and dramatist whose works amplify the voices of the stifled, ignored and marginalized. Valentine is the 2021-23 City of Tacoma poet laureate and author of “Brief Black Candles.”
Free books will be given while supplies last. Additional books will be available for sale. Both poets will meet readers and sign books after the event. A Zoom link is available by contacting organizers at otolith.journal@gmail.com.
