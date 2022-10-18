Hood River SWCD and Course Instructor Leo Garcia host two half-day pest management workshops in Spanish on Nov. 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at OSU Extension, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River.

Participants can choose to attend one or both; classes are free but registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/hood-river-pesticide-education-workshop-in-spanish-tickets-425971140147.

