Hood River SWCD and Course Instructor Leo Garcia host two half-day pest management workshops in Spanish on Nov. 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at OSU Extension, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River.
Tuesday’s class will focus primarily on understanding orchard pest and disease identification, life cycle, and methods of control, and Wednesday’s will focus more on understanding pesticide use, application, labels, mixing, safety and the environment.
“This course is designed to increase the knowledge and understanding of orchard employees involved in pest management and pesticide use,” said a press release.
Topics covered will include learning about the main pests and disease for pears, cherries and apples, different methods of control utilized by our industry, how to read and understand the pesticide label, general pesticide safety, and how to reduce the impact of pesticides in the environment.
“This class is an excellent educational opportunity for any orchard employee to learn more about disease and pest control in an orchard system,” said a press release.
Four pesticide credits will be available each day for both Oregon and Washington (eight credits for both classes).
Garcia is a Graduate of Washington State University with a BS in horticulture, pomology, and the Agriculture and Forestry Leadership Foundation program. He worked for Washington State tree fruit and viticulture industries for the last 32 years starting as an orchard employee, crew supervisor, fieldman, orchard manager, and lead horticulture professor and director of the Latino Agricultural Programs at Wenatchee Valley College until his retirement in 2021.
Garcia created, developed, and implemented the Hispanic Orchard Employee Education Program (HOEEP) at Wenatchee Valley College 28 years ago. The program is still going strong with more than 2,000 graduates. He has served in numerous advisory boards and have provided educational opportunities for the ag industries through his agricultural training and consulting business for more than 20 years.
