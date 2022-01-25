Final classification for forestlands within Hood River County was adopted by the Hood River-Wasco Counties Forestland Classification Committee during their committee meeting Jan. 18, according to a press release from the committee.
The committee held a series of public meetings and two public hearings in December seeking public input before finalizing the draft classification. This completes the work of the committee, which has been meeting since December 2019 (with a pause due to COVID) to establish criteria and review changes to the previous classification which had been adopted in 2012.
Revisions to the 2012 classification include administrative corrections to lands where the criteria was not applied correctly, classifying CRP as Class 2 or 3 forestland as appropriate, classifying newly identified forestland, identifying lands which no longer meet the definition of forestland and improved accuracy of the classification due to better technology and newer data.
The final classification was filed with the Hood River County’s Department of Records and Assessment Office Jan. 21. This filing initiates the 30-day appeal period for the classification. As per ORS 526.332 any landowner who is aggrieved by the classification may appeal to the County Circuit Court in which their property is located.
By definition “forestland” is any woodland, brushland, timberland, grazing land or clearing that, during any time of the year, contains enough forest growth, slashing or vegetation to constitute, in the judgment of the forester, a fire hazard, regardless of how the land is zoned or taxed (ORS 526.005 (6)(a)). ORS 526.324 further classifies “forestland” in Oregon into Class 1 (timber), Class 2 (timber and grazing class) and Class 3 (grazing).
Beginning July 1, all classified forestland in Hood River County will be included in ODF’s Forest Patrol and will have wildland fire protection provided by ODF’s Central Oregon District. ODF is part of the complete and coordinated fire protection system which includes local, rural, county, state and federal resources.
Landowners who receive this service will see a Forest Patrol Assessment on their county tax statement later this fall. The per acre assessment rate is based on a level of service determined by ODF with approval and oversight from Eastern Oregon Forest Protective Association and a District Budget Committee made up of local landowners from each of the counties in the District. The rate is determined each spring after the budgeting process.
The 2021 Hood River County rate was $2.17 per acre for Class 1 (timber) and Class 2 (timber & grazing) forestland and $.74 per acre for Class 3 (grazing) forestland. There is a minimum assessment of $18.75 per taxlot for classified forestland.
The written order, finding of fact, and specific classification acres by tax lot can be viewed at the Hood River County’s Department of Records and Assessment Office.
The final classification including written order, finding of fact, and classified acres by tax lot for Wasco County was filed with the Wasco County Clerk’s Office Jan. 20.
