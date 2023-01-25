Hood River County Board of Commissioners 2023

Pictured left to right is the current Board of Commissioners, including two new members and a new Chair: Ed Weathers (Dist. 3), Arthur Babitz (Dist. 2), Chair Jennifer Euwer, Leti V. Moretti (Dist. 1), and Les Perkins (Dist. 4).

 Laurel Brown photo

County Administrator files plan to retire

HOOD RIVER — This month’s Hood River County Board of Commissioners’ meeting boasted three new faces, Chair Jennifer Euwer, Commissioner District 1 Leti V. Moretti, and Commissioner District 3 Ed Weathers. Commissioner Arthur Babitz (Dist. 2) was named vice chair of the board for the 2023 calendar year, with additional staff changes to come.