County Administrator files plan to retire
HOOD RIVER — This month’s Hood River County Board of Commissioners’ meeting boasted three new faces, Chair Jennifer Euwer, Commissioner District 1 Leti V. Moretti, and Commissioner District 3 Ed Weathers. Commissioner Arthur Babitz (Dist. 2) was named vice chair of the board for the 2023 calendar year, with additional staff changes to come.
County Administrator Jeff Hecksel filed his retirement notice and the search for his replacement will commence in the coming weeks.
Alex Johnson has been named the new volunteer county planning commissioner for District 4 and they will continue to assess Hood River County land use, particularly in the Upper Valley, and the high demand for both housing and agriculture.
The search for an additional at-large seat that is open on the county planning commission is ongoing.
Most notably during the meeting was discussion and proposal of the Hood River County Forest Carbon Project led by The Climate Trust, a nonprofit organization based in the Pacific Northwest. Josh Fain, director of forest carbon at The Climate Trust, presented their proposal and timeline to the board.
Other organizations and proposals were considered for this carbon project.
“We really felt like The Climate Trust was more advantageous to the county [than other proposals] in terms of the timing of when we would see the revenue,” said Hood River County Forest Manager Doug Thiesies. “That was a key factor … Majority of the revenue was within the first 10 years, and frankly most of it was within the first five or six years.”
The project timeline is 40 years, during which The Climate Trust would assess and monitor roughly 34,500 acres of county forest land to measure carbon emissions.
These measurements are then converted into carbon credits that buyers can purchase at a market price, such as large companies who have made net zero carbon promises and wish to offset their own inexorable CO2 emissions.
Although still in negotiable phases, this project introduces an interesting advantage for Hood River County, as The Climate Trust would assume all delivery risks, and pre-sale of carbon credits over the first five years would insure value of forest land regardless of future damage the land may experience such as fires or disease.
Such a commitment would incentivize closer forest management and conservation in the county, which may complicate other discussions about the need for rezoning and affordable housing.
While nothing has been decided, there was talk of the county using funds from this project to acquire more forest land.
Few edits were made to the Commission Formation Agreement addressing the planning and construction of the new inter-state bridge, including insurance clauses and nomination processes for commission members.
Additionally, an extension was approved for the Intergovernmental Agreement timeline between Hood River County and Farmers Irrigation District so that work at Kingsley Reservoir can be completed as planned.
