As of May 5, those visiting the food cart pod on sixth street in The Dalles now have a place to take their food to eat, and get a drink while they’re at it.
The pod, called 6th Street Station, resides in the parking lot out behind a building that used to be an empty Wendy’s. However, that building has now gotten a redesign as The Station, a bar where patrons can bring in their food from the carts and hang out and eat.
The owner of The Station, Cameron McKeown, said his father had purchased the building and been working with the food carts outside, but was looking to do something with the building itself.
“He was looking for a business inside to kind of help support the food carts,” he said. “Let their patients come inside, enjoy their food.”
McKeown said that he and his father are working together on the project. He manages the building, which they call The Station, and his father takes care of the food carts, which they call 6th Street Station.
“The Station has to do more with the inside dining and the sale of the bar and stuff like that,” McKeown said. “We work together. It’s one entity, but two different sides of it.”
The food carts have been present for about a year, McKeown said, but the inside space should add another dimension to it. He believes the carts have been a big benefit to the community and that having a place where people can take that food will have an even larger impact.
“We have all these food carts in Portland,” he said. “I mean, they’re like Starbucks in Portland. A cart pod on every corner … But we’re the first ones out here, as far as I know … We were actually kind of guinea pigs in that way.”
Matt Bennett, the “Station Keeper” and bartender at The Station, said it’s been great to see people coming into and engaging with the inside space, and that he hopes they can continue to grow and become a staple in the community, even hosting their own events.
“I’m hoping we can develop the community around this place,” Bennett said. “And have this kind of become something where all these events really attract more people and everyone can just have a good time.”
McKeown said that going forward, they hope to get even more carts outside, as they have the capacity to have up to 12. He said they’ve been taking trips to Hood River to meet with other cart owners, and that he’s excited about what’s to come, and he believes they are too.
“Our big selling point for these carts is like we have all the hookups you need for yourcart, you have natural gas, water, gray water disposal and electric, which is huge. Plus inside dining and inside restrooms.”
The Station is located at 2638 W. Sixth St. They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and can be found at 6thstreetstation.net or on Facebook at 6th Street Station.
