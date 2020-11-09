The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has arranged an official flyover on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 am.
"... After working for six months with the many levels of our military, we have been approved for an official flyover to honor our local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11," said a press release from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. "This flyover will feature an F15 Eagle and will flyover our community of The Dalles at approximately 10:30 a.m. Please tell all the veterans you know to stand tall knowing that this is for them. We are grateful for their service to our country and us."
Call 541-296-2231 or email marketing@thedalleschamber.com for more information.
