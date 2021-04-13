Hanging 12-inch flower baskets are now available for order as a benefit to Young Life in Hood River. Baskets are provided by Pedersens Nursery. Choices include trailing petunias, calibrachoas and bacopas, with lots of varieties and colors They come in 12-inch pots with a four stand hanger. Cost is $30 a basket. Basket pickup is Sunday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1217 Eastside Road in Hood River.
How to Order
1) Order through a student selling, pay them and receive a certificate to exchange for your basket on pickup day.
2) Order through the office: Email hr_younglife@gmail.com and include this info: Full name, phone number and email contact, the number of baskets you’d like to order, and designate if there is a specific student’s camp fund you’d like the proceeds to go to. If not, proceeds will go towards the general scholarship fund. Send cash or check to the Young Life Office: PO Box 1186, Hood River, OR 97031. Unclaimed baskets will be resold. Come early to choose which basket you’d like, the earlier in the day, the larger the selection.
